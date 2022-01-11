ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe progresses plan to expand police headquarters

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. —The City of Olathe, Kansas is one step closer to expanding its police department headquarters.

Monday the Olathe Planning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary site plan for the second phase of the Olathe Police Expansion.

Aerial View of proposed expansion location.

The proposed project includes the demolition of an existing 31,341 square foot administration building at the northwest corner of the city’s public safety campus on Old 56 Highway. That building would then be replaced with a new, two-story, 46,245 square foot building to provide additional office, training and community space for police.

The proposed expansion is part of the overall master plan for the Olathe Public Safety Center which includes municipal courts, the public safety building, Fire Station #1 and the Olathe Animal Shelter.

The proposed expansion project will progress to the Olathe City Council for final approval.

