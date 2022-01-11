ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

​Gaming Connects American Military Members With Loved Ones

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZTcl_0dimyxaP00
Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zuKk_0dimyxaP00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

​Gaming Connects American Military Members With Loved Ones

(StatePoint) For military members, video games are not just a fun way to unwind during downtime, they can provide much-needed stress relief and are an opportunity to connect with friends and family.

For these reasons, the United Service Organizations (USO) has focused part of its mission on providing military members with opportunities to connect and relax with video games. Many of these games require players to form collaborative relationships with other gamers, during which service members can discuss the challenges of their lives beyond the screen.

Beyond featuring dedicated gaming areas at a growing number of USO centers, the nonprofit hosts gaming events, including the “Operation Play it Forward” Streamathon, which took place over Veterans Day on the USO’s Twitch channel, twitch.tv/theuso. Sponsored by USAA, Pratt and Whitney and GEICO Military, the second annual Streamathon was a 72-hour gaming experience, tripling 2020’s 24-hour event.

Service members from around the world were joined by family, friends and special guests, including USO gaming ambassadors, entertainers and celebrities like Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Pittsburgh Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster and Twitch streamer Tfue. As part of the Streamathon the “Battle of The Branches,” presented by GEICO Military, featured service members teaming up with top gamers to compete in “Call of Duty: Warzone.”

“Members of the military community, military supporters, celebrities and fellow gamers connected with us during an exciting 72 hours of gaming with some of the most popular video games and creators out there right now,” says Callum Fletcher, USO Director of Global Gaming Operations.

In recent years, the emergence of platforms such as Twitch and Discord has allowed service members to connect with their family and friends while deployed or serving in geographically separated locations.

Since the inception of its gaming program, the USO has hosted 90 events featuring USO gaming ambassadors, celebrity engagements and tournaments. In addition, the organization is planning to open more gaming centers in the months to come. With the support of Razer, gaming centers will soon be well-equipped at Marine Corps Base Quantico and Eglin Air Force Base.

To learn more about how the USO gaming program has evolved, visit uso.org/gaming. More information about USO entertainment programs can be found at USO.org/MVP. To join the USO Discord, head over to discord.gg/theuso.

“Gaming provides the military community with opportunities for stress relief and entertainment,” says Fletcher. “And thanks to new technologies, it also provides connection to loved ones, civilians, veterans, and the broader community of gamers.”

-----------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------

PHOTO SOURCE: (c) USO Photos

PHOTO CAPTION:

Picture

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide. The “50-50-50” campaign -- kicking off on Veterans Day 2021 -- celebrates the 50th anniversary of Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets) by bringing together 50 stories from the past 50 years -- one from each state. Heal Vets is a nonprofit organization that has donated tens of millions therapeutic arts-and-crafts kits to veterans and active-duty military. These craft kits help injured and recuperating veterans improve fine motor skills and cognitive functioning, manage stress and substance abuse, and cope with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, all while also improving their sense of self-esteem and overall physical and mental health.
HOMELESS
TheDailyBeast

Army Ups Enlisting Bonus to $50,000 to Make Up for Pandemic Recruitment

The U.S. Army is increasing the bonus that highly skilled enlisting soldiers will receive to $50,000, up from a previous maximum of $40,000. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to scramble hiring across industries, the armed forces are no exception. “We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID, when the school systems basically shut down. We lost a full class of young men and women that we didn’t have contact with, face-to-face,” Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told the Associated Press. Soldiers will need to enlist for six years to be eligible for the increased reward. Army recruitment often happens at in-person events held in schools, the kind of events that has been off-limits throughout the course of the pandemic. “We’re in a competitive market,” said Vereen. How we incentivize is absolutely essential.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shinoda
aerotechnews.com

First Marine Corps F-35C Squadron deploys

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing has marked a key milestone for Marine Corps history as they departed San Diego Bay with Carrier Air Wing Nine aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as the first Marine squadron to deploy the F-35C on an aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
NBC Philadelphia

To Attract ‘Same Talent' as Other Companies, US Army Offers Record Enlistment Bonus

The U.S. Army is seeking to blunt the pandemic-fueled labor shortage rocking the country’s economy with its largest bonus ever: $50,000. In a release Thursday, military recruiting officials said the incentive, for qualified recruits who sign up for certain career paths and agree to an active-duty six-year enlistment, is aimed at alluring the “same talent” that private companies are competing for.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Gaming#Uso#Twitch Tv#Usaa#Geico Military#Pittsburgh Steelers#Global Gaming Operations
Bay News 9

New law to increase awareness of burn pit impacts on military service members

TAMPA, Fla. – President Joe Biden recently signed the Dept. of Defense Burn Pits Health Provider Training Act. The legislation, co-authored by Tampa Bay Congressman Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), requires all DOD medical providers to receive training in the potential health impacts of burn pits. "This is an important...
TAMPA, FL
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy