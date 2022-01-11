ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Messi, Kane to rebound, Real Madrid to decline: Soccer's notable under-performers and over-performers

By Ryan O'Hanlon
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it or not, soccer is a game of chance. Don't believe me? Take it from Juanma Lillo, Pep Guardiola's latest right-hand man at Manchester City. "What a coach does is attempt to increase the index of probability when it comes to winning a match," he told ESPN contributor Sid Lowe...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club score: Luka Modric's classy performance leads Los Blancos to Super Cup victory

It was Real Madrid's old reliable stars who delivered them the cup on Sunday. Who other than Toni Kroos and goal scorer Luka Modric in midfield, alongside Karim Benzema up top would deliver the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Real was too good in possession for Athletic Club to get any real chances and finished with a 2-0 victory. This now puts Real Madrid one title behind Barcelona's 13 for being the most successful club in the history of the Super Cup.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Silverware is at stake and the Spanish Supercopa winners will be crowned on Sunday night, with Athletic Club set to face Real Madrid.The four-team tournament saw Los Blancos just about edge out Barcelona in a five-goal thriller which went to extra-time on Wednesday, before the Basque side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 a day later.These two finalists are indeed the only two teams to win the Supercopa since it took on a four-side format, with Athletic’s dramatic triumph last year their first trophy since 2015.Real Madrid are currently top of LaLiga, with Athletic in ninth.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Lowe
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kane
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Espn
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola has improved from studying ‘creative’ Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he has become a better manager from watching his Chelsea counterpart Thomas TuchelHaving won 31 trophies in his glittering career, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is one of the preeminent managers of his generation but Tuchel famously got the better of him in last season’s Champions League final.Guardiola, 50, feels he can learn much from studying the way the 48-year-old German operates.The Spaniard said: “He is so creative, one of the few managers I learn from to become a better manager myself. He is excellent in all departments.“Since he was at Mainz,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson. The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box, Chelsea continued to struggle to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
UEFA
ESPN

NBA mailbag: Should the Boston Celtics' stars be split up and other urgent trade decisions

Which struggling teams should have the most urgency to make major changes before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET?. Let's focus on a group of four teams currently outside the top nine in the standings in their respective conferences: the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. The simplest argument this time of year is that these teams should "blow it up," making major changes to their core.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy