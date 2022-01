Kalamazoo County man charged with murder after wife fatally stabbed

KALAMAZOO, MI - A 41-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. At roughly 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, officers responded to a shooting report at the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard. They found a 41-year-old man hit multiple times by gunfire, according to the release. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No suspects have been arrested.

