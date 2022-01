Since June 2020, majority stakeholder Mahindra & Mahindra has been seeking to unload its 75% stake in forlorn left-field carmaker, SsangYong. The Indian company rescued the Korean carmaker, then on the brink of bankruptcy, in 2011. Things haven't improved much, but despite this, EV start-up Edison expressed interest in the company last year, with Autocar now reporting it was primed to take over the reins of SsangYong for over $231 million. That deal is all but completed now, with Korea's bankruptcy court approving the acquisition, says the Korean Economic Daily newspaper, pending Edison's payment of an outstanding $229 million. More than two-thirds of SsangYong's creditors must also agree to the deal before it can be finalized.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO