ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Huntington on Friday

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1Aas_0dimxzJe00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team says they are hosting a free COVID-19 testing, booster and vaccine clinic on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Huntington.

They say that this will all be free and available to everyone in the community and no insurance is required.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for everyone ages five and older, the press release says. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian if they wish to be vaccinated.

They say for the COVID-19 testing, results are “usually back” within 48 to 72 hours.

The clinic will take place on the campus at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Health
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Charleston holds Winter Care Fair just in time for the snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of us take for granted basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical care that others may not have easy access to – especially in times of inclement weather. We spoke with volunteers donating winter necessities to those struggling to stay warm. “There’s a lot of people out here this winter […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a fully involved fire in Charleston on Pacific Street this morning. They say the call came in right before 5:30 a.m. They say there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 5,061 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,364 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 377,735 cases and 5,516 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#News Daily Newsletter
WOWK 13 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader to retire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader will retire, effective Feb. 11, 2022, according to Mayor Steve Williams. Rader will transition into a new position as director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy. “We owe Chief Rader a debt of thanks for her leadership, her heart and her fortitude,” Williams […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

‘When I Grow Up’ essay contest open to West Virginia K-5th grade students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s “2022 SMART529 When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest is getting underway. West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore says the annual contest gives kindergarten through 5th-grade students throughout the Mountain State a chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education and cash prizes […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world. Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork […]
SCIENCE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy