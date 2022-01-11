Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Huntington on Friday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team says they are hosting a free COVID-19 testing, booster and vaccine clinic on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Huntington.

They say that this will all be free and available to everyone in the community and no insurance is required.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for everyone ages five and older, the press release says. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian if they wish to be vaccinated.

They say for the COVID-19 testing, results are “usually back” within 48 to 72 hours.

The clinic will take place on the campus at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis.

