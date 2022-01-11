ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Series Adds Huge Movie Star for New Season

By Michael Hein
Cover picture for the articleAnother A-lister has joined the cast of The Flight Attendant for Season 2: actress Sharon Stone. According to a report by Deadline, Stone has been cast as the mother of main character Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Flight Attendant ahead. Stone will...

Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco pays emotional tribute upon learning of Bob Saget's death

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to reveal that she, like many of the entertainment industry, was mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget. Upon learning of his sudden and tragic demise, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional and beautiful tribute to him.
Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
