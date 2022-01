I was asked on Twitter if you could consider Notre Dame and Michigan true rivals since the two no longer play each other anywhere near annually. To anyone in the know of either program the obvious answer is yes and Mike Elston leaving Notre Dame for his alma mater is the latest chapter in that rivalry that has been fought as much off the field as it has been on. Notre Dame clearly takes a hit in terms of having a star coach on the defensive line but also a star recruiter.

