Why did the 2021 residential property taxes increase so much?. In mid-January 2022, approximately 21,800 Montrose County property owners will receive their 2021 property tax statements, which are payable in 2022. For most, the tax amount owed for their residential property will be about 20% higher than it was last year. There are several reasons for this noticeable tax increase and this article attempts to break down and explain the reasons.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO