Bostonians need to breathe before reading this. Things look bleaker than the ending of the Last Of Us II for some, but in totality, it’s not really that bad. The Boston Celtics are 21-21 halfway through the season and tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference with 40 games left. Even so, they’re just three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 5 seed. In this league currently, a two-week run could have you anywhere from eye-emojiing that conference championship or deciding to blow it up altogether. Just ask the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO