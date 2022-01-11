ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California stimulus checks: Last Golden State payments set to go out

By Tracy Bloom
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ9FZ_0dimwfaT00

Tuesday marks the last day that the final batch of Golden State Stimulus II checks are expected to be mailed out, according to a schedule from the California’s Franchise Tax Board.

The payments will be going to eligible recipients who live in areas with ZIP codes ending in 928-999, FTB’s website shows. The checks can take up to three weeks to show up once mailed.

California began issuing expanded GSS II payments of up to $1,100 in late August and has since distributed the funds to millions of residents who qualified for the program.

Those eligible included California residents who submitted a 2020 state income tax return, reported earnings of $1 to $75,000 last year, have a Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and weren’t claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

Some additional payments are anticipated to go out, however, as California extended the deadline for individuals who applied for an ITIN by the Oct. 15 tax deadline but didn’t receive by then. That group has until Feb. 15. to file their taxes and potentially qualify for a Golden State Stimulus payment.

It’s still not clear yet whether the state will enact the program again this year and provide another round of direct payments to residents. For the consecutive year, California’s budget surplus is projected to exceed its constitutional limit, meaning the excess money will have go back to taxpayers in some form or another.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget released Monday didn’t include more Golden State payments, he also didn’t rule out the prospect of future stimulus checks when asked about the matter.

“That’s an open-ended question,” he responded, noting the state’s surplus could will likely change before the May revision is due.

“What form … and to what degree in terms of total amounts of dollars will be determined more closely in May,” Newsom said.

The governor’s proposed budget is for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

New COVID workplace rules go into effect in California

New workplace rules go into effect in California Friday, including changes related to coronavirus testing and masks. Employees will no longer be able to self-test at home and read their results themselves. Coronavirus tests will have to be administered in front of a health care representative or a supervisor, or the employee must go to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These California counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. Researchers around the world have reported that the omicron variant is more transmissible than the delta variant, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California suspends 345,000 disability claims, citing fraud

After stealing the identities of death row inmates and even a sitting U.S. senator to make off with billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits during the pandemic, scammers have now moved on to impersonating doctors to dupe California officials into giving them disability checks. State officials on Monday said they had suspended 345,000 disability […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

California undergraduate enrollment drops by 250,000 during pandemic

California’s fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment dropped by nearly a quarter-million students since pre-pandemic fall 2019, according to a survey released Thursday. The report from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that California saw an overall decline of more than 99,000 — or 4.3% — in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2020 to fall 2021, driven largely by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

San Mateo County’s $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by recent rainstorms

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

L.A. County homeless count delayed again due to omicron surge

The greater Los Angeles point-in-time homeless count for 2022 has been postponed to late February due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, authorities said Friday. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority cited the need to protect the health of volunteers, staff and homeless people. The count will be conducted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘It’s significantly higher’: SoCalGas hikes rates for customers

Customers may have noticed an unwelcome surprise when opening their SoCalGas bill the past couple of months. The utility says the average customer likely saw rates increase by about $20 from a year ago in December, and $35 from a year ago in January. But customers have apparently been calling the utility complaining about much […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Golden State#Franchise Tax Board#Ftb#Itin
KTLA

Culver City Unified will close next week amid omicron variant surge

The Culver City Unified School District, the first K-12 public school system in the nation to issue a coronavirus student vaccination mandate, announced Friday that due to the spike in coronavirus cases, it will close all its schools next week to give students and staff time to “recoup and recover,” the superintendent said. “Things accelerated […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

California could mull universal basic income program for some CSU students

California could send $500 a month with no strings attached to college students from low-income families as part of the Legislature’s latest approach to a guaranteed basic income plan. State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) is considering legislation that would create a pilot program at select California State University campuses, issuing monthly stipends for one […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KTLA

15,000 U.S. bridges to be fixed under new Biden administration program

President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. “When we invest in infrastructure, we’re really investing in opportunity,” Biden said. “These are investments that will build a better America. It sounds like hyperbole, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teachers around the U.S. confront half-empty classrooms as COVID surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on track in yet another pandemic-disrupted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10 million in Medicaid payments

Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients under a lawsuit filed Thursday, years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider. Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law that the U.S. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling. But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York […]
EDUCATION
KTLA

KTLA

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy