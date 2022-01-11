California stimulus checks: Last Golden State payments set to go out

Tuesday marks the last day that the final batch of Golden State Stimulus II checks are expected to be mailed out, according to a schedule from the California’s Franchise Tax Board.

The payments will be going to eligible recipients who live in areas with ZIP codes ending in 928-999, FTB’s website shows. The checks can take up to three weeks to show up once mailed.

California began issuing expanded GSS II payments of up to $1,100 in late August and has since distributed the funds to millions of residents who qualified for the program.

Those eligible included California residents who submitted a 2020 state income tax return, reported earnings of $1 to $75,000 last year, have a Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and weren’t claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

Some additional payments are anticipated to go out, however, as California extended the deadline for individuals who applied for an ITIN by the Oct. 15 tax deadline but didn’t receive by then. That group has until Feb. 15. to file their taxes and potentially qualify for a Golden State Stimulus payment.

It’s still not clear yet whether the state will enact the program again this year and provide another round of direct payments to residents. For the consecutive year, California’s budget surplus is projected to exceed its constitutional limit, meaning the excess money will have go back to taxpayers in some form or another.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget released Monday didn’t include more Golden State payments, he also didn’t rule out the prospect of future stimulus checks when asked about the matter.

“That’s an open-ended question,” he responded, noting the state’s surplus could will likely change before the May revision is due.

“What form … and to what degree in terms of total amounts of dollars will be determined more closely in May,” Newsom said.

The governor’s proposed budget is for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

