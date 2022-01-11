‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Call for One Star to Come Back Full-Time

His time on Law & Order: SVU may have been brief. Then, the role later moved from a short-lived series regular character into a series of guest-starring roles. But, Donal Logue’s Declan Murphy is quite a pivotal player within the Law & Order universe.

Now, after his most recent cameo in a post-holiday Christmas episode of the popular NBC detective series, fans are saying “We need more” of Declan Murphy. Calling for Logue’s character to become a permanent fixture in the series.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Call For More of One Favorite Guest

In the January 6 episode of Law & Order: SVU titled Silent Night, Hateful Night, fans were pleased to see the former NYPD police captain and longtime undercover detective return to the SVU. And now, some fans of the series are taking to social media asking for more of the character. Especially since his January 6 introduction to his daughter, Jesse, whom Murphy shares with SVU detective Amanda Rollins (Kelly Giddish).

“Loved seeing @donallogueagain! I hope that was a backdoor spinoff for Captain Murphy and his team.” notes one Twitter user after the recent Law & Order: SVU episode.

“I think Amanda Rollins and Declan Murphy still have a lot of unfinished business,” another Twitter user says of the popular SVU character. “We need more of Murphy back on the show.”

Some fans note that while they enjoy the character Logue brings the series in Declan Murphy, it’s the “baby daddy” connection they are loving between Declan Murphy and Amanda Rollins.

“Baby Daddy Declan Murphy is back!!!” exclaims another commenter according to Express. “#SVU I’ve been waiting for his return.”

Could the Guests Take Over?

Another Law & Order: SVU viewer notes that they would like to see a “new” cast of the series; the ones that guested on the recent episode. These guests include both Logue and the episode’s other well-known guest star, Jason Biggs.

“Part of me feels like last night #LawAndOrderSVU introduced us to the new cast of Law and Order season 21,” the fan says. “lead by Declan Murphy and Jason Brigg’s detective Goldstein.”

Another SVU viewer thinks that the addition of Declan Murphy to the regular series cast could bring up another spin-off option for the popular franchise.

“You are soo good as Captain Murphy,” the Law & Order: SVU fan says of the popular character.

“Hope to see you and your squad more on SVU or get your own show,” the viewer continues, adding that this would be quite an opportunity for series creators.

“SVU, Organized Crime, and Hate Crimes!” the commenter exclaims. “Would be epic!”

Logue had a brief stint as a series regular on SVU before leaving in 2015. The actor did, however, reprise his role as Declan Murphy a few times over the years, as he takes on a variety of undercover roles; and later becomes the newest Hate Crimes Division captain.

His latest appearance on Law & Order: SVU reconnected him with the squad, including Rollins and their young daughter, Jesse.