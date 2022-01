Speaking one day ahead of a dark anniversary, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer delivered a timely defense of America’s democratic institutions. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump an “unprecedented attack on our democracy.” He recalled police officers being attacked with pipes, poles and chemical agents as they tried to protect members of Congress, and he read the names of five officers who died in the aftermath, asking for a moment of silence in their honor.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO