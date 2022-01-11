‘Shameless’ Star Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Show With Throwback Photos

This “Shameless” actress is celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Showtime drama with a sentimental Instagram post.

Monday marked the 11th anniversary of the hit Showtime drama “Shameless.” It is hard to believe that viewers first met the Gallagher family over a decade ago. Emma Kenney, the actress who played Debbie Gallagher, is celebrating the special day with her fans.

In her latest Instagram post, Kenney shares multiple throwback pictures from her early years on the series. The “Shameless” star was only 11 years old when she was offered the role. Now at 22, Kenney is looking back on some of her favorite moments.

“Shameless premiered 11 years ago today,” Kenny writes as her simple caption. The post includes both press photos and candid shots of the star growing up on set. Fans are loving this throwback moment.

“These are the cutest! ❤️” one fan writes.

“best show in existence,” another says.

This is not the first time Emma Kenney has made a sentimental post about the show. During her last day on set, the “Shameless” star posted an emotional time-lapse of the cast saying goodbye. It is a bittersweet moment for fans to take in.

“At 3 in the morning, we said goodbye to our dysfunctional, offbeat, beloved Gallagher family,” she begins. “Grateful doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. Every. damn .person on our set is so so special. Going to miss it more than I can put to words right now. Thank you.”

Emma Kenney’s Thoughts on Emmy Rossum

In a podcast appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” Emma Kenney talks about working with “Shameless” co-star Emmy Rossum. Rossum played Fiona Gallagher up until Season 9 of the series. When asked about what it was like working with Rossum, Kenny reveals that some days were stressful.

“If she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody,” she says. “Growing up I definitely took a note from — not just her in particular — but people and things that I want to carry on in my life and things I do not want to carry on in my life.”

She continues to say that while she still has a lot of love for the actress, there were many feelings of anxiety during filming. Their relationship off set felt like “a sister relationship in good and bad ways.”

This is a surprise for many fans of the show to hear. Nevertheless, I myself am happy that the cast continued the show for 11 seasons.

Listen to Kenney’s conversation on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast here.