‘NCIS’: The Team Gets Set Up in Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming “NCIS” episode, the team is set up, and boards a boat overrun by terrorists dressed as the Navy. Who set them up, is the big question. How are they going to get out of this, is the next big question.

A promo for the episode shows the terrorists coming upon a boat, claiming they have a man down. They’re dressed in highly elaborate Navy uniforms, and they look totally legitimate. But, when the NCIS boards the vessel looking for the dead man, the fake Navy sailors ambush them. Parker creates a diversion, and they all, including Palmer, run and hide. Parker immediately recognizes it as a setup. But what can they do now? Where can they hide on a ship overrun with terrorists?

I believe the key to their survival is to find the original crew of the ship, if they’re still alive, and ambush the terrorists right back. But what if they’ve all been killed? What can four NCIS agents do against who knows how many terrorists?

For that answer, we’re going to have to wait until next Monday. We will be getting a look into Jessica Knight’s home life and family, though. She brought a paper doll along on what was supposed to be a routine case, in order to take pictures for her niece’s grade school class. So, we now know Knight has a sibling, who has a kid. Hopefully, some of the blanks about Knight will begin to be filled in.

‘NCIS’: When Will the ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Air?

You heard it here, there’s going to be an “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” crossover episode. It will air on March 28, and it looks like only Torres and Knight are taking the trip to the islands. Currently, there are no details available for what the episode is about. But, we’ve been waiting for a crossover since “NCIS: Hawai’i” aired, basically.

The “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” showrunners were game for crossover when they spoke with TV Line in the fall of 2021. Steven D. Binder said, “We haven’t discussed it yet, but I’ve worked and known [“NCIS: Hawai’i” co-showrunner] Chris Silber for a really long time, so that always makes those sorts of things easier.”

Silber was also thrilled about the idea of a crossover, as well. He said, “I’m always open to any sort of crossover that CBS will allow.” Well, they’ve allowed it now, and we’re on the edges of our seats waiting until March. Hopefully, the episode is a good one, but we can’t imagine it won’t be; crossovers are always exciting, no matter what the characters are doing. They could meet up for brunch for an hour and I’d still watch it.