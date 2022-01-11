ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘NCIS’: The Team Gets Set Up in Upcoming Episode

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyL2b_0dimvsmT00

In the upcoming “NCIS” episode, the team is set up, and boards a boat overrun by terrorists dressed as the Navy. Who set them up, is the big question. How are they going to get out of this, is the next big question.

A promo for the episode shows the terrorists coming upon a boat, claiming they have a man down. They’re dressed in highly elaborate Navy uniforms, and they look totally legitimate. But, when the NCIS boards the vessel looking for the dead man, the fake Navy sailors ambush them. Parker creates a diversion, and they all, including Palmer, run and hide. Parker immediately recognizes it as a setup. But what can they do now? Where can they hide on a ship overrun with terrorists?

I believe the key to their survival is to find the original crew of the ship, if they’re still alive, and ambush the terrorists right back. But what if they’ve all been killed? What can four NCIS agents do against who knows how many terrorists?

For that answer, we’re going to have to wait until next Monday. We will be getting a look into Jessica Knight’s home life and family, though. She brought a paper doll along on what was supposed to be a routine case, in order to take pictures for her niece’s grade school class. So, we now know Knight has a sibling, who has a kid. Hopefully, some of the blanks about Knight will begin to be filled in.

‘NCIS’: When Will the ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Air?

You heard it here, there’s going to be an “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” crossover episode. It will air on March 28, and it looks like only Torres and Knight are taking the trip to the islands. Currently, there are no details available for what the episode is about. But, we’ve been waiting for a crossover since “NCIS: Hawai’i” aired, basically.

The “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” showrunners were game for crossover when they spoke with TV Line in the fall of 2021. Steven D. Binder said, “We haven’t discussed it yet, but I’ve worked and known [“NCIS: Hawai’i” co-showrunner] Chris Silber for a really long time, so that always makes those sorts of things easier.”

Silber was also thrilled about the idea of a crossover, as well. He said, “I’m always open to any sort of crossover that CBS will allow.” Well, they’ve allowed it now, and we’re on the edges of our seats waiting until March. Hopefully, the episode is a good one, but we can’t imagine it won’t be; crossovers are always exciting, no matter what the characters are doing. They could meet up for brunch for an hour and I’d still watch it.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: One Departed Character Will Make a Return in Upcoming Episode

New year, new episodes SEAL Team, folks. The hit show on CBS returned with its eleventh episode on January 2. With the show being around for several seasons now, some characters have come and gone. Some of those characters fans really latched onto and miss a great deal. Two of those characters are Trent and Thirty Mike. When asked if either could return this season, TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich revealed that, “I have no updates on those two fellas, but I can tell you that dearly departed Full Metal (played by Scott Foxx) will return this Sunday, in a special way.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘NCIS’ Isn’t Airing a New Episode Tonight

Alright folks, tonight when you tune into CBS, there will not be a new episode of NCIS. There are a couple of reasons why that might be the case. Now, the winter hiatus is something that fans usually expect. Then, throughout January and February, there are a few events that make it hard for producers to run the show. Most of the time, that can be blamed on football. The NFL and in this case, college football are usually to blame.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

NCIS: New Episode Gives Fans a Sweet Memory of Gibbs

NCIS fans haven’t caught a glimpse of Leroy Jethro Gibbs since October when Mark Harmon bowed out of the show. But Monday night’s new episode — Pledge of Allegiance — gave NCIS fans a sweet, sentimental reminder of Gibbs with a possible tease of his return. It’s TV, so you never know when something is concrete or simply a wisp of hopeful thinking.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Navy
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
FanSided

NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 return date: Why is the show on another break?

If you’re getting frustrated with the breaks in the CBS schedule, you are not alone. NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 won’t air next week. When will the series return?. The on-off schedule is certainly getting frustrating. Sometimes, it’s not easy for CBS to plan considering it’s all linked to filming delays due to the pandemic. Other times, it just feels like bad scheduling decisions.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? New season 1 episode 11 spoilers

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight over at CBS? Are you about to dive into the world of the Vanessa Lachey series again?. Well, we unfortunately don’t have great news to share within this piece. There is no new installment tonight; instead, you’ll be waiting until Monday, January 17 to see it back on the air. Is it a little weird for the show to come back after a hiatus, only to go off the air again a week later? Absolutely, but there is a pretty decent reason for it: The presence of the college football championship tonight. CBS doesn’t want to hurt the ratings of one of their most-successful freshman shows.
HAWAII STATE
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 11 photo: Torres, Palmer on the scene

Are you ready for NCIS season 19 episode 11 to arrive on CBS this Monday? “All Hands” could prove to be a really action-packed episode of the show!. At the center of it, at least per some early indications, is a moment of calm. Also, an opportunity to see Nick Torres and Jimmy Palmer surveying a scene. What’s going on here? What’s interesting about many of the photos CBS released for this episode is that a lot of them are behind the scenes in nature, and not necessarily from scenes in the episode. With that, we can’t confirm with 100% certainty if this photo is of Torres and Palmer per se, or Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 11 spoilers: Is Ducky returning for ‘All Hands’?

When is David McCallum going to be back on NCIS in the role of Ducky? We know that, in general, his appearances are sporadic at this point. He’s still considered a major part of the show family, but we feel like production in general is being especially careful with him during the pandemic. We’re excited to get him whenever there’s a chance to do so, especially since he’s often contributing something fun and insightful to a given case.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

NCIS: Season 19, Episode 11: All Hands Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [CBS]

NCIS All Hands Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. CBS‘ NCIS: Season 19, Episode 11: All Hands plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. NCIS stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. Press Release.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

NCIS’ Team Finds Themselves in Line of Fire in New Trailer

CBS dropped a new promo for next week’s episode of NCIS, and it definitely looks like one of the most thrilling and dangerous stories of the season. In it, the team is lured onto a boat after a group of terrorists pretending to be Navy soldiers claims they have a man down. And the trick leads them right into a deadly shootout.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Debate Their Favorite ‘Dream Team’

Over 19 seasons, “NCIS” has seen many team members come and go. That said, each new character has forced Outsiders to reconsider their perspectives as to which members share the best group dynamics. As “NCIS” has returned from its midseason hiatus, fans have taken to Reddit to debate their favorite “dream team.”
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.12 - Spies, Part 1 - Press Release

WHEN NCIS INVESTIGATES THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF A NAVY ENGINEER, IT LEADS THEM TO MAGGIE SHAW, JANE’S MENTOR AND FRIEND WHO’S BEEN KIDNAPPED, ON PART ONE OF A TWO- PART EPISODE OF “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. 24. Beulah Koale Guest Stars as David Sola, a New...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 7

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 7, the team tried to find out the truth about a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Meanwhile, Kensi had a leave of absence, so Deeks made plans to redo the backyard without her input. How did it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles: Team Welcomes Back Familiar Character to Aid Search in Upcoming Episode

NCIS: Los Angeles is skipping next Sunday, but circle Jan. 23 as a rare treat. Fans will get a double dose of investigative drama. If you watched this Sunday’s episode called A Land of Wolves, then you know the character Aliyah De Leon, the supervisory special agent. She’s a long-time friend of Sam’s who is working with the agents because they’re short-handed. And she’ll return in two weeks for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode Under the Influence. And after Under the Influence, the show returns with Where Loyalties Lie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

365K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy