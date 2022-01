The writing has always been on the wall for Portland State athletics, but now it’s also in a 400-page operational analysis prepared by Collegiate Consulting. The Vikings have digested that report and campus president Stephen Percy told me last summer that the plan was to give that review to his Athletics Future Committee, let them make some recommendations, and then hire an athletics director to implement a bunch of other people’s ideas.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO