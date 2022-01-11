ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's game day! With Boeser & Pettersson back, Canucks face the Panthers

 5 days ago

Tuesday January 11 - Vancouver Canucks at Florida Panthers - 4 p.m. PT. If all goes according to plan for these next few hours, the Vancouver Canucks should be getting back into action against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday afternoon. With Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Jason Dickinson all...

FanSided

Canucks fans need to be patient with Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson isn’t meeting expectations with the Vancouver Canucks this season. The 23-year-old centre only has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 36 games this season which obviously isn’t good enough. He was moved to the wing on a line with Bo Horvat and Conor Garland and Pettersson managed only one shot on goal on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
canucksarmy.com

Head-to-Head: The Canucks keeping Brock Boeser versus keeping J.T. Miller

It’s been suggested by many that the Vancouver Canucks are approaching a tough decision as it pertains to two of their most talented forwards. Brock Boeser will need a new contract this offseason, and JT Miller will need one in the summer of 2023. Despite the Canucks’ current cap constraints and the fact that both individuals have earned a raise of some sort, there’s still a chance that they could fit both of them under the salary cap, but doing so would leave them with little-to-no space left for improvements elsewhere on the roster.
Cats Look To Continue Hot Streak Against CBJ

Here with a quick hit because it’s a fast turn around for the Cats as they take on the Bluejackets tonight after crushing the Stars 7-1 yesterday. If the Panthers can maintain that kind of play, it’s going to be tough for any team to compete with them. That win was a demonstration in dominance and it was very fun to watch.
KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
hockeybuzz.com

Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen selected for NHL All-Star Game

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. In addition to head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen will be representing the Carolina Hurricanes and Metropolitan Division at the NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced yesterday. Aho has scored 15 goals and 37 points in just 31 games this...
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Bruins Beat Flyers, 3-2

The Philadelphia Flyers are winless in their last six games (0-4-2) after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Flyers remain winless in the 2022 calendar year to date. The Bruins, in the second game of a seven-game homestand, have won each of their last four games. Boston is 7-1-0 in January and the team has won eight of its last 11 games.
