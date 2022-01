The technology sector shows indications of underperformance as investors move away from highly valued stocks as long-term interest rates rise. The onset of 2022 has come with underperformance in many technology stocks. Downward trends have been most extreme in the most speculative technology stocks, as seen in the startling 36% decline in the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) since November. Recently, the underperformance pattern has shifted toward the more expensive established technology stocks, likely due to their historically high correlation to the crashing long-term bond market. In general, these companies such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) trade at higher valuations than most, so a rise in the discount rate can cause their discounted fair value to decline drastically. Accordingly, there has been a spike in institutional selling of many large technology stocks since December.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO