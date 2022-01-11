ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Amanda Blake Said James Arness Was Protective Over Matt Dillon’s Image

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI9ZA_0dimvANr00

In many ways, James Arness was Marshal Matt Dillon. He played his influential, gunslinging, law-enforcing character for a total of 20 seasons. At that point, it was hard to see him as anything other than his “Gunsmoke” character. He had several other roles during his acting career, but none could ever hold a light to Matt Dillon.

It makes sense then that Arness was very protective of his role.

James Arness Protective Over ‘Gunsmoke’ Role

One of his co-stars even spoke about this protective nature. Amanda Blake, who played Miss Kitty on the show, said it became a natural part of Arness’s life to defend Matt Dillon.

“After about the first five years, Jim got very protective about Matt Dillon’s image. He didn’t want

Matt to make a mistake. It certainly didn’t hurt the show, but I remember thinking sometimes, why doesn’t he ever allow himself to be on the other end of the pole? Why not let Matt be wrong once? Might’ve been interesting. But Jim would never hear of it,” Blake said, according to an interview in TV Guide from 1979.

Arness’s entire attitude toward his character and the role changed over the years. He started out fearing being typecast, but then eventually found the role from CBS to be extremely attractive.

That protectiveness also extended to his cast members. When “Gunsmoke” was canceled suddenly, James Arness brought back as many faces as possible to film the project “How the West Was Won.”

In many ways, Arness had a love-hate relationship with his characters. Both Matt Dillon and Zeb Macahan were TV-Western heroes. James Arness himself really believed in the morality present in shows like “Gunsmoke.” This is also partially why he was so protective of these characters, but also possibly a little frightened. It’s no easy image to live up to, after all.

“I can’t live up to what people believe or think I am,” Arness once said.

John Wayne Got Him Matt Dillon Role

Although James Arness was hesitant about taking on the “Gunsmoke” role, luckily he had John Wayne to help talk him into it.

At first, Arness didn’t accept the interview at all. Although there were a ton of actors wanting the role, the show really wanted Arness. According to MeTV, James Arness was contracted to John Wayne’s company at the time.

“You will really learn your craft if you get in there. You have to work fast, and … you have to pick up your pace, and you’ll learn a whole lot about acting in front of a camera and doing stunt work,” Wayne said regarding the role.

Eventually, Arness gave in and accepted the role. Arness even said that John Wayne had a lot to do with him accepting and sticking with that TV role instead of pursuing film.

Comments / 108

makeminefreedom
4d ago

One of my favorite episodes was A Quiet Day in Dodge when Matt was trying to get some sleep after chasing down a prisoner. Then in walks Festus singing and carrying a big clunky table and a bag full of catfish to clean. It was one of the funniest scenes of the whole series.

Reply(1)
32
Yagottabkidding
4d ago

Arness character was very high on morality. Those we're far and away different years than these today. I think it's a very valued honor that Arness played it very close to the vest regarding his Marshall Dillon role. A credit to Mr. Arness and the standards he lived up to, though I'm sure it wasn't always easy. Kudos to all that worked on that Gunsmoke series. The 20 year run was more than worth it, for the fans as well.

Reply(7)
29
Tom Born
3d ago

One time, Festus starred at our county fair. My,my. He had such a great singing voice! At one time, wasn't he a member of the singing group "Sons of the Pioneers"? At the fair we were in line to get his autograph. My sister was a young teenager. She asked him for a kiss. He kissed her on the cheek. I don't think she ever washed that cheek again!😊

Reply
9
Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Milburn Stone Once Revealed He Didn’t Like James Arness’s Acting at First

For “Gunsmoke” leading man James Arness, acting wasn’t necessarily something that he had been a part of his entire life. After his discharge from the Army, Arness went on to be a radio announcer in Minneapolis before eventually taking the trek over to Hollywood. He started acting with RKO Pictures and the 6′, 6″ actor had his first film role in “The Farmer’s Daughter.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Discussed Riding His Horse Buck on the Show

James Arness was a larger-than-life character on “Gunsmoke” portraying Marshall Matt Dillon. He was larger-than-life in real life as well. For those who don’t know, the “Gunsmoke” actor is a whopping 6 foot, 7. His super tall build makes him menacing, which was perfect for his 20 seasons on the show. Matt Dillon was a hero, constantly righting wrongs and doing good for the community. He would often literally stride in on horseback to save the day. Quite the cliche, but it was pretty iconic on “Gunsmoke.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Blake
Person
Matt Dillon
Person
James Arness
Person
John Wayne
metv.com

The Gunsmoke cast reunited at Christmas in 1977

In the first season of Gunsmoke, a Christmas episode called "Magnus" reunited Chester Goode with his brother Magnus Goode. After that, Gunsmoke remained on air for longer than any other TV show in its time, stretching 20 years before the show ended in 1975. It would take two years before the cast would reunite unexpectedly, right around the holidays, just like the Goode brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Dennis Weaver Once Made a Bet About James Arness’s Gun’s Accuracy

Gunsmoke actor Dennis Weaver challenged costar James Arness’s proficiency with his gun after the show had several seasons under its belt. The bet was simple. Weaver would throw a tin can into the air several feet away from Arness. The latter would be seated, and he’d have to stand and shoot the can before it hit the ground. If Arness hit the can, he got a ten dollar bill. If he didn’t, Weaver added ten dollars to his net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Was an Avid Outdoorsman in Real Life

It turns out that James Arness kept himself svelte for Gunsmoke by living an active lifestyle. According to a November 1961 interview with the legendary towering cowboy, Arness admitted that he went to great lengths to take care of himself, which of course, paid off in the long run. He lived to be 88 years old. And he was lucky enough to have never suffered from any major health problems throughout his long life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Milburn Stone Described on Early Feud With James Arness

The cast of “Gunsmoke” certainly spent a lot of time together. Twenty years, to be exact. Some actors appeared more frequently than others, but, regardless, it would be quite the commitment on the screen. James Arness, who played Marshal Matt Dillon, and Milburn Stone, who played Doc, were two of the most consistent “Gunsmoke” characters during the show’s lifetime of 1955 to 1975.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Bruce Boxleitner Explained How James Arness Helped Him Land Role on Another Project

In an interview with A Word on Westerns, Bruce Boxleitner recounted his days on Gunsmoke and How The West Was Won. The last season of Gunsmoke left him questioning why he was on the set of How The West Was Won. Turns out, James Arness helped him land his role on the iconic Western film. Boxleitner thought he was still doing theater acting during the audition and was amazed when he got the part.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Once Opened Up About His Doubts Playing on the Show

Gunsmoke actor James Arness revealed that he questioned whether or not he should stay on the show in spite of its popularity. “We’ve all probably had our secret doubts about going on with it,” said Arness in a 1962 interview. “Maybe there isn’t much more I can do with the role after all this time. But so what? The dough’s still coming in, and I could keep on playing Matt Dillon forever.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

John Wayne Enjoys His Down Time in Vintage Photo

Do you want to know who enjoyed his time off? John Wayne. Why, if you were The Duke, wouldn’t you just like a little time to yourself?. Seriously, John Wayne worked hard in his career as an actor. Hell, he’s considered by millions as the best Western movie star...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Once Got Pranked by Neighborhood Kids Outside of His Home

For two entire decades, from 1955 until 1975, the popular western series Gunsmoke brought viewers some of the most unique and memorable characters on television. From Amanda Blake’s Miss Kitty; to Milburn Stone’s Doc; and Dennis Weaver as Chester, Gunsmoke brought western fans some truly colorful moments on television. Making television history as the settlers of Dodge City, Kansas deal with daily struggles as only a Western can. The supporting players on the popular classic television series are certainly ones to remember.
DODGE CITY, KS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

365K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy