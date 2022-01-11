ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gives Hilarious Intro For Amy Schneider’s 30th Game

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLZlQ_0dimv6wC00

For current “Jeopardy!” super champion Amy Schneider’s 30th game, host Ken Jennings gave her a hilarious intro centered around her 29 wins so far.

Schneider has broken records left and right all season long. And she’s not stopping anytime soon. This week, if the engineering manager from Oakland, California, wins all of her games, she’ll surpass James Holzhauer’s third-place record for consecutive wins (32).

And to commemorate the approaching 30th game airing tonight, “Jeopardy!” GOAT Jennings gave Schneider a fact-filled intro about the number 29. The show’s official Twitter account posted a clip of the intro from tonight’s episode earlier today.

“29 represents Amy Schneider’s number of wins so far … and @nickjonas’ age! Coincidence?” the show captioned the post. In the video, Jennings quickly began his recitation of fun facts.

“In case you were wondering, 29 is the 10th prime number. It’s the atomic number of copper, it’s the age of Nick Jonas, it’s the number of days in February in a leap year,” Jennings said. “It’s the highest possible score in a hand of cribbage. And most importantly for us today, it is the number of consecutive games of ‘Jeopardy!’ won by our champion, Amy Schneider.”

The host continued, “Will she make it to the 30? That is the big question. I’m sure Steve (Chanderbhan) and Brigid (Hogan) will have something to say about that.”

Schneider will face off against Chanderbhan and Hogan in tonight’s match. But given her momentum so far, Schenider will be tough competition to beat. So far, not only has Schneider won 29 games but she’s also amassed over $1.035 million in winnings. she’s not afraid to bet a little high and take risks on those Daily Doubles. But ultimately, it’s Schenider’s accuracy and tendency to get runaway leads that pay off for her.

‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champ Amy Schneider Reflects on Becoming a Millionaire

Last week, Amy Schneider became one of just four people in the history of ‘Jeopardy!’ to earn more than one million dollars during regular season play. In a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, host Ken Jennings asked Schneider how she felt about the new milestone.

“Amy Schneider is an engineering manager and now a millionaire from Oakland, California,” Jennings said in the “Jeopardy!” clip. “It’s a weird moment. It seems like imaginary money out here. Have you had time to process it? You’re now a game show millionaire!”

“I guess not really,” Schneider replied. “A million is not a word I ever expected to be associated with me at all. And I think that… what felt more real was being good at the game. I’ve loved this game my whole life. And to be here, doing so well at it, that’s what is the great feeling right now. The money will feel great later.”

Jennings quipped back, “[The game is] its own reward, it comes first. The money, you don’t wanna turn that down either.”

We’ll see how much more Schneider potentially adds to her winnings during tonight’s 30th game.

Comments / 28

Scat Pack Widebody
4d ago

my intro would have been much more hilarious. "Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you our 33 day champion, Buffalo Bill!" "Now put the lotion in the basket or it gets the hose again "

Reply(4)
8
Winona Yvette
4d ago

so he gets credit for saying what the prompter told him to say? it was written by someone else!

Reply
6
Jay Suarky
4d ago

Oh, I thought he would ask Amy to introduce their new sponsor "Oscar Mayer Wiener". 🤪🥳

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Hopes Win Streak Will Make People Forget About Show’s Controversies

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is currently on a 16-game win streak on the popular game show. She’s already in fourth place in all-time wins and only sits behind legendary contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Having Amodio’s win streak start this season and Schneider’s follow soon after in the same season has been a treat for fans. In fact, Schneider hopes her success will help get rid of the “bad taste” leftover from the Mike Richards scandal.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Lost Significant Amount of ‘House Money’ But Held on to Win Game

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world. There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Regrets ‘Nothing’ About Show’s ‘Pro-Nickelback Stance’

Since their inception, the alternative rock group, Nickelback, has received a lot of criticism regarding their sound and style. Typically, when the group starts trending on social media, especially here in 2022, it’s because critics have found new ways to nail the band. However, in a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings revealed his very pro-Nickelback stance, for which he regrets “nothing.” Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Nick Jonas
Macon Telegraph

Amy Schneider keeps making ‘Jeopardy!’ history. How does she compare to past champs?

Amy Schneider’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” continues to reach historic levels, as she now holds the record for the most money won by a woman. The engineering manager from Oakland, California, has won 18 straight games on “Jeopardy!,” a mark only six other contestants have reached on the show. Her $706,000 in winnings place her fourth all time.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Ken Jennings Calls ‘Jeopardy!’ a ‘Competition First and Showbiz Second’

Okay, Outsiders. So, are we considering Jeopardy! a sport now? Evidently, gameshow legend Ken Jennings has been doing that all along. Jeopardy! has been one of the most popular game shows for decades at this point. They have a strong recipe for success and they have never really needed to make many changes to the show. But they did just recently reveal something very interesting — they are going to start releasing box score information for the fans just like your favorite sports team would.
MLB
tvinsider.com

Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#Game Show
Outsider.com

Bob Saget 911 Call Audio Released

Fans all over are mourning the passing of their TV dad, Bob Saget. Although his cause of death has not yet been released to the public, the audio for the 911 call has been uploaded by the New York Post. The audio details Saget not breathing and without a pulse...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now. “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.
TV SHOWS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Answers Question She’s Gotten Her Whole Life

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has been on a huge run, and that is set to continue as the Professors Tournament has come to an end. Schneider has already become a bit of a celebrity and that is no surprise. If you win 10 games in Jeopardy! people will know who you are. Much like many other contestants that have been on the show, she gets asked a question all the time. “How are you so smart?”
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

365K+
Followers
37K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy