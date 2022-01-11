‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gives Hilarious Intro For Amy Schneider’s 30th Game

For current “Jeopardy!” super champion Amy Schneider’s 30th game, host Ken Jennings gave her a hilarious intro centered around her 29 wins so far.

Schneider has broken records left and right all season long. And she’s not stopping anytime soon. This week, if the engineering manager from Oakland, California, wins all of her games, she’ll surpass James Holzhauer’s third-place record for consecutive wins (32).

And to commemorate the approaching 30th game airing tonight, “Jeopardy!” GOAT Jennings gave Schneider a fact-filled intro about the number 29. The show’s official Twitter account posted a clip of the intro from tonight’s episode earlier today.

“29 represents Amy Schneider’s number of wins so far … and @nickjonas’ age! Coincidence?” the show captioned the post. In the video, Jennings quickly began his recitation of fun facts.

“In case you were wondering, 29 is the 10th prime number. It’s the atomic number of copper, it’s the age of Nick Jonas, it’s the number of days in February in a leap year,” Jennings said. “It’s the highest possible score in a hand of cribbage. And most importantly for us today, it is the number of consecutive games of ‘Jeopardy!’ won by our champion, Amy Schneider.”

The host continued, “Will she make it to the 30? That is the big question. I’m sure Steve (Chanderbhan) and Brigid (Hogan) will have something to say about that.”

Schneider will face off against Chanderbhan and Hogan in tonight’s match. But given her momentum so far, Schenider will be tough competition to beat. So far, not only has Schneider won 29 games but she’s also amassed over $1.035 million in winnings. she’s not afraid to bet a little high and take risks on those Daily Doubles. But ultimately, it’s Schenider’s accuracy and tendency to get runaway leads that pay off for her.

‘Jeopardy!’ Super Champ Amy Schneider Reflects on Becoming a Millionaire

Last week, Amy Schneider became one of just four people in the history of ‘Jeopardy!’ to earn more than one million dollars during regular season play. In a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, host Ken Jennings asked Schneider how she felt about the new milestone.

“Amy Schneider is an engineering manager and now a millionaire from Oakland, California,” Jennings said in the “Jeopardy!” clip. “It’s a weird moment. It seems like imaginary money out here. Have you had time to process it? You’re now a game show millionaire!”

“I guess not really,” Schneider replied. “A million is not a word I ever expected to be associated with me at all. And I think that… what felt more real was being good at the game. I’ve loved this game my whole life. And to be here, doing so well at it, that’s what is the great feeling right now. The money will feel great later.”

Jennings quipped back, “[The game is] its own reward, it comes first. The money, you don’t wanna turn that down either.”

We’ll see how much more Schneider potentially adds to her winnings during tonight’s 30th game.