‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Jerry Mathers Opened Up About Being a DJ

By Michael Freeman
 5 days ago
Undeniably the star of the show, Jerry Mathers played the loveable Theodore Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver. However, he had a variety of other positions and interests too. For instance, he once revealed he used to be a DJ.

Appearing on 106.7 Lite FM in 2017, Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow sat down to talk about the classic television show. The last episode premiered nearly 60 years ago and naturally, the two have remained busy. On the subject of things they do in their spare time, host Christine Nagy brought up the fact Mathers used to DJ, which means a lot to the people at her station. Confirming the information, Mathers stated it was something he loved doing.

“I played rock & roll for the mind, body, and soul,” Mathers said chuckling. “Late night until six in the morning, so I could play whatever I wanted. I was on a clear channel, so I could actually go all the way to Europe. So, I’d have people calling from all over the world.”

Expanding on his answer further, he said that one was of the best aspects of the job. With Leave It to Beaver running in so many different countries and languages, he learned the show had a huge fanbase everywhere. Funnily enough, it often surprised these fans to only hear Mathers speaking his native language. “And a lot of them, we’d be replaced in a bunch of different languages, and they would call up and be very surprised, asking ‘Why do you only speak English?'”

If you had told me as a child I could be rocking out with Beaver until six in the morning, I would have never believed you, but here we are.

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Discussed How the Show Had an ‘Interesting Point of View’

Considering nearly 60 years later Leave It to Beaver is still avidly watched, it’s more than fitting to call it a classic. Tony Dow once recently disclosed one reason he thinks that is, citing the show had an “interesting point of view.”

In the same 106.7 Lite FM interview, the group talked about the show’s staying power and the fact so many channels and streams feature Leave It to Beaver today. Tony Dow then mentioned how its perspective differed from most shows, making it unique.

“It’s kind of an interesting point of view because most shows like Father Knows Best, were shows [about] adults looking at their crazy kid’s antics. And we were kids looking at the craziness of the world and trying to navigate through it. So it was a bit of a different approach. I think it had a lot to do with why it seemed so successful.”

