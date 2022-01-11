Try a one board project to keep your kids occupied

Ahh, winter. Of course, nothing beats coming home to a warm house, rosy-cheeked, after hours of fun in the snow, and with the right outerwear, our children’s energy and enthusiasm for getting outdoors won’t wane in the colder months – even if ours does!Whether your baby is on the move or not, snowsuits (or puddle suits, as some styles are often referred to) are the perfect solution to outdoor winter dressing. There’s something immensely satisfying about seeing our little ones wade through snow or splash around in puddles, knowing their clothes underneath will be kept warm and dry.All children’s snowsuits...
Comments / 0