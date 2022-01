COLUMBIA, S.C. — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after a crash on a busy intersection near downtown Columbia Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened on Assembly Street southbound at Heyward Street. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers temporarily closed the intersection of Assembly Street while they investigated the crash The rider, described only as a male, has been taken to the hospital as authorities begin their investigation.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO