ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Court: Bulgaria's surveillance laws breach rights convention

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dimu2N500

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Bulgaria’s legislation on secret surveillance breaches the European human rights convention.

The Strasbourg-based court was asked to evaluate Bulgaria’s 1997 surveillance law as well as several articles in the country’s criminal code.

The court said in a statement Tuesday that the "legislation governing secret surveillance did not meet the quality-of-law requirement” in the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Bulgarian government “was unable to keep surveillance to only that which was necessary.”

According to the court’s decision, laws in Bulgaria that regulate wiretapping and surveillance are of poor quality and cannot guarantee that the interference in the privacy of citizens meets the criteria of a democratic society.

The case was brought by two Bulgarian lawyers, Mihail Ekemdzhiev and Alexander Kashamov, and two human rights groups in 2012, but has been updated with new evidence about secret surveillance in the last decade.

Last year, a special parliamentary commission revealed one of the biggest wire-tapping schemes in Bulgaria's history. It found that the phone conversations of more than 900 citizens — among them journalists, politicians and rights activists — had been wiretapped during the months-long anti-corruption protests that eventually led to the fall of Bulgaria's center-right government.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the European court said “the lack of clear regulation had led to a situation where surveillance data could be used for nefarious purposes.” It urged Bulgaria to change its laws with a new legislation compatible with the human rights convention.

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Bulgaria’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign minister has tested positive for the coronavirus as the European Union member country experiences a nationwide resurgence of infections, officials said Wednesday. Teodora Genchovska, 50, tested positive from a PCR test for COVID-19 and will remain under medical supervision, the ministry’s press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

Cambodia: Arrests of strikers may be breach of human rights law

The arrest and detention of at least 29 casino union leaders and activists during a strike that began on New Year’s Eve in Cambodia, may represent a breach of human rights law, independent UN rights experts said on Wednesday. Most of the strikers were women and many of the...
WORLD
whbl.com

Bulgaria’s daily coronavirus infections at record high

SOFIA (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Bulgaria, the European Union’s least vaccinated country, jumped to 7,062 on Wednesday, setting a daily record, official data showed. The fifth wave of the pandemic, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, killed 89...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgarian#Democratic
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
Silicon Republic

EU Parliament breached data protection laws on its Covid-19 website

This is one of the first decisions implementing the Schrems II ruling and may set a precedent for EU-US data transfer cases. The European Parliament has been reprimanded by the privacy watchdog overseeing EU institutions for violating data protection rules on its internal Covid-19 testing website. This site, dedicated to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

Marital rape a crime of cruelty in India, says Delhi Govt to High Court

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that marital rape has already been covered as a crime of cruelty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Nandita Rao said that marital rape is a crime of cruelty...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
kjluradio.com

Missouri Supreme Court rules JC teacher rightfully fired for data breach

The Missouri Supreme Court rules the Jefferson City School District had the right to fire a teacher for transferring school documents to her personal Google account. Tammy Ferry was fired in July of 2019 after the district accused her of violating privacy laws. Ferry had previously won two appeals, but on Tuesday the state’s highest court unanimously vacated those decisions, affirming the school board’s decision to terminate her contact.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Independent

Activists rally against ‘draconian’ police bill across UK

Activists have taken to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests, calling on the House of Lords to reject the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill which would restrict non-violent protest.Demonstrations took place in cities including London Bristol Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool Manchester, Sheffield, Plymouth on Saturday.The action came ahead of a crucial vote on the bill by peers on Monday.Protesters describe it as a draconian crackdown on the right to assembly, freedom of expression and other civil liberties.In London, many hundreds marched from Holborn to Westminster, chanting “kill the bill” and carrying placards reading...
PROTESTS
abovethelaw.com

Your Law Firm Has Been Breached: Who Are You Going To Call?

No lawyer wants to hear those words about their law firm. But across the country, those words have been repeated time and again. How often? The ABA’s 2021 Legal Technology Survey Report tells us that 25% of respondents said that their law firms had a breach “at some time.” That’s a big percentage. Most law firms are ill-prepared for responding to a data breach with only 36% reporting that they have an Incident Response Plan (IRP). Understandably, 80% of law firms with 100+ attorneys do have an IRP.
LAW
The Independent

Review to probe activities of Chinese agent, says security minister

A review is to be held into how a suspected Chinese agent was able to get so close to senior British politicians, security minister Damian Hinds has said.MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee – a prominent London-based solicitor – has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.The Chinese Embassy rejected the claims, accusing the authorities of “smearing and intimidation” against the Chinese community in the UK.However, Mr Hinds said the security services have been aware of Lee’s activities – including channelling funds to British politicians...
POLITICS
Reuters

French parliament approves vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - France's parliament gave final approval on Sunday to the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protestors. Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215 in favour to 58 against, paving the way for the law...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KIRO 7 Seattle

No vaccine? No cafe, according to new French virus law

PARIS — (AP) — France’s parliament approved a law Sunday that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The National Assembly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

513K+
Followers
127K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy