SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who was on the run from law enforcement for about a month is back in custody. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office first reported Kara Eddy escaped a jail on Nov. 19. On Monday, the sheriff’s office reached out to 11 News to report Eddy was taken into custody recently in North Carolina.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO