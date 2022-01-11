City of N.O. announces open enrollment for community liaison to NOPD

The City of New Orleans is looking for eight citizens to be liaisons between the community and the New Orleans Police Department regarding better ways to police.

The city announced that on Monday open enrollment began for the Police Community Advisory Board membership.

The PCAB members will be responsible for vetting community ideas/suggestions, working with NOPD to understand operations, processes, and challenges, and building consensus on priority items important to the community before submitting recommendations to NOPD for consideration. PCABs are also responsible for assisting NOPD in recruitment efforts.

The PCAB Advisory Group is a district-based participation structure that creates one PCAB per NOPD District (8 total). PCAB members serve a 24-month term. The group does not have any decision making authority, but will meet quarterly to achieve the following goals:

-Maintain a consistent partnership between the community and law enforcement

-Serve to help reduce crime and enhance the quality of life for all citizens;

-Establish goals that can be accomplished through positive and open communications;

-Assist law enforcement in helping to maintain police standards for accountability;

-Create processes to help address issues of bias-based policing;

-Improve interaction between police and citizens through education and training; and

-Strengthen and ensure the application of equal protection under the law for all citizens.

Membership is open to all New Orleans residents who are 18 years or older and interested in serving as volunteer leaders in their respective police districts.

For more information or to apply, please visit us at www.nola.gov/pcab .