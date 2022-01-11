Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 1/11 – Oregon Covid Cases Skyrocketing Across the State; 18,538 New Confirmed and Presumptive Cases In Just Days
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare...www.basinlife.com
Comments / 3