Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 1/11 – Oregon Covid Cases Skyrocketing Across the State; 18,538 New Confirmed and Presumptive Cases In Just Days

LONDON — Prince Harry is challenging a decision by the British government which does not allow him to pay for his police protection when he returns to the U.K. The royal wants to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. so they can “know his home country,” but it is too risky without proper police protection, his legal representative said in a statement emailed to NBC News on Saturday.

