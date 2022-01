Far Cry 6 players will be delving into the mind of Pagan Min next week, as Ubisoft has set a release date for the game’s second major DLC. The Far Cry 4 villain is at the centre of the next offering, entitled Pagan: Control. Over to Ubisoft for the blurb: “Players will embody Pagan Min, the iconic villain from Far Cry 4, in a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre taking place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche. Blending intense action and storytelling, Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past, and face off against familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regrets.”

