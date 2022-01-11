2529 Guilford Avenue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGround Rent Exists- $90 per year. Come see this 1800 sq foot 3 BR 1.5 BA row home on the awesome 2500 tree lined block of Guilford Ave in Charles Village. Large covered front porch welcomes you into the double door vestibule. Large front room could be office or living room...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3746 Silver Park Court

Great townhouse in great condition located in a well developed, quite Suitland neighborhood. Close to everything, including, shopping, schools and minutes from Branch Ave, 495, Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland Parkway and Washington, D.C. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, a new refrigerator, hot water heater, ac compressor, and comes with a 1 year Home Warranty for the buyer. A fully finished basement with a walkout sliding glass door that leads to the privacy of a fenced back yard. This well maintained townhouse is sold "AS IS" and will not last long. It also comes with the convenience of 2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit. A Must See!
SUITLAND, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7149 Azalea Drive

Move in May! Basement home! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) are included with the purchase of the home.Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Clubhouse in Ladysmith Village. The Sidney floorplan is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over the 7+-+G+G bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. *photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

01 Traford Lane

BY APPONTMENT ONLY --***SAMPLE LISTING AT BASEMENT BASE PRICE-ELEVATION D***this 55+ community of Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing offers resort-style living in a picturesque location. Relax and enjoy all that our Active Adult (55+) community has to offer! The Rutgers home design features an open floorplan with main level living with large kitchen with island; main level laundry; home office; spacious great room and dining areas. Plus an upper level with extra bedroom and loft and very large, open loft area. This listing represents limited availability of floorplans on full unfinished basement. See directions for off-site sales center. LOCATION PREMIUMS MAY APPLY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Renderings/photos are representative only.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

758 Golden Spring Drive

New open design townhouses by Cold Spring Builders feature 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 baths, many upgrades, and room to expand in the unfinished walk-out to grade basement w/10'x12' concrete patio. Upgrades include luxury vinyl tile floors, craftsman kitchen w/center island, 9' ceilings, oversized 1 car garage, 12'x10' covered deck w/hilltop views! Separate laundry room located on 2nd floor w/3 bdrm & 2 full baths. Primary bdrm offers full bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance living w/quality construction & design! Expected completion April 2022.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tile Floor#Real Estate Brokerage#Toiletries#Hardwood Floor#Windows#Housing List
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1704 Mount Washington Court , L

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING 1/15 Rarely available top-floor Mt Washington condo with dramatic vaulted ceilings, sunny skylights, balcony with view of the woods and a spiral staircase leading to a cozy loft for bonus space. Bright and airy living room/dining room combo space with updated luxury vinyl plank flooring and wood burning fireplace makes the perfect flexible living space. Both bathrooms were completely renovated in 2019 including the en-suite primary bath. Primary closet has custom built-ins to maximize storage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Condo has a secure entrance and includes a parking space in a secure underground garage. The elevator takes you downstairs to either the ground level or the garage. Additional storage unit included. Easy walk to Jones Falls walking and bike trails, Whole Foods and all the restaurants and retail that Mt. Washington has to offer! Convenient to I83, 695 & Light Rail, yet tucked away and surrounded by trees and quiet.
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2717 Hampden Avenue

More Photos coming soon. Recently (2017) rehabbed 2/3 Br/1.5 ba townhouse in the Heart of Remington shows off that Baltimore signature of exposed brick walls on top two levels. Classy kitchen with stainless appliances, white 42 in cabinets, granite countertops. First floor has sight line from front door to back in a pleasing and entertaining ready open floor pls. Classy and elegant baths. Basement finished space can be guest room, workout room, office, or all three. Recessed lighting and windows provide plentiful light. Laundry room with Cheery red front loading machines is also on this level. Near the 27th and Atkinson parks. 2 blocks from R House. Rear parking pad not easily car accessible but an excellent outdoor room space with room for container gardening.
REMINGTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 W Main Street

This beautiful large home is located in a charming historic town of Westminster and is within walking distance from McDaniel College. This is an investor's dream home with MANY possibilities!! Fully remodeled bathroom on main level. All brand NEW windows, gutters, soffits, NEW hot water heater, NEW 3 car garage/storage shed. Currently the 3 garages are rented out at $120/month each, so the new owner can continue to get income from these rental units or take full possession of them. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! Half of this house is finished and the other half is unfinished and ready for someone to make it your own. The bedroom count includes unfinished bedroom space, with potentially 5 bathrooms. This home has so MANY POSSIBILITIES with both residential and commercial uses. Some Possibilities could be making this home a 2 unit, an Air Bnb, Bed and Breakfast, single family home, office, college dorms, endless possibilities. (verify use with zoning office)Willing to do Seller Financing! Don't miss out on this amazing home with so much potential! Schedule your showing today!!
WESTMINSTER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3351 N Dickerson Street

*** OPEN HOUSE 1/16 from 1-4pm*** Stunning home with thoughtful expansion with superior materials, both out the back and to the side, on over a 1/3 acre lot with 2 tier backyard awaits its new owner! The main level features the center of your new home... a stunning gourmet kitchen with large calacatta marble topped island and Monogram, Viking, Thermador appliances and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with gas fireplace and continues onto the elevated porch for al fresco dining & relaxation. While heading through the breakfast area of the kitchen with table space, wet bar, and coffee bar leads to French doors out to the backyard with firepit, treehouse, and playset. We would be remiss if we didn't also mention the spacious bedroom on the main level just off the kitchen and private office off the main entry. The upper level features a huge master suite with private balcony perfect for sunsets and winding down for the night, not to mention the spacious master bathroom with shower and soaking tub; along with 3 additional bedrooms and renovated hall bathroom, as well as dual entry laundry room. The lower level contains a huge entry/mudroom just off the garage the leads to storage/mechanical space, as well as a finished lower level suite with legal bedroom, full bath, and second laundry space that is perfect as an in-law suite, au pair lodgings, or perfect Airbnb suite with covered patio and private entrance.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3644 Winfield Lane NW

Highly sought after 3-level townhouse ideally situated in the Cloisters with views of Georgetown Visitation fields. Seldom on the market, this 3BR/3.5BA home features beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths throughout, private rear Patio/Garden, 1-Car Garage & Driveway, and so much more! Main Level features an open floor plan including Foyer with Powder Room and Coat Closet, spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Wine Refrigerator and Bar Seating, Dining Room, and gracious Living Room flooded with natural light from windows overlooking Visitation. Second Level includes spacious Primary Suite with 2 two-door Closets and spa-like en-suite Full Bath w/ marble shower, soaking tub, and water closet. Light-filled Bedroom #2 enjoys spacious Closet, and updated en-suite Full Bath. Lower Level Bedroom #3 features fireplace, Full Bath, and access to rear Patio/Garden. Complete with spacious Laundry Room, 1-Car Parking Garage, and ample storage throughout, this is a rare opportunity! OPEN SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3PM.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 Brendan Avenue

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! Welcome to 2825 Brendan Avenue in the conveniently located neighborhood of Belair Edison! This brick, colonial-style townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 2,000 total square feet. The main level offers recessed lighting and brand-new laminate flooring, paint, and trim throughout. The eat-in kitchen has been fully re-done with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous, granite countertops. Charming stain glass windows above the front and back doors complete the main level. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new carpeting, fresh paint, and a ceiling fan in each room. A large, recreation room can be found in the lower level with new carpeting, a 2nd full bathroom, a bar, and access to the rear exterior of the property. Continuing outside to the rear yard, there is a 2-car, detached garage that can also be used for storage! This one won't last long; schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2814 Violet Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/26 @10:00 am. Ends 01/28 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story End Unit Porch Front Townhouse located in the Park Circle area. MINUTES to Hanlon Park (Lake Ashburton), Druid Hill Park, Cold Spring Park, Mondawmin Mall, & Coppin State University. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Route 26 (Liberty Heights Ave). Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

424 Harford St

Excellent Passive investment property at a 7% cap rate. Mint condition 4 unit apartment building on a Cul-de-sac street in Downtown Perryville. Fully leased with yearly leases and renewals. Total annual rental income of $54,900/year. All tenants are paid up and current on their rent throughout Covid. All 4 units are 2 bedroom units with full kitchens, bathrooms, full size washer and dryers, Electric central heating and AC. All 4 units have been fully remodeled between 2018 and 2021 with vinyl waterproof plank flooring or carpet, new paint, updated bathrooms and kitchens. There will be extremely low maintenance costs on this building moving forward for new ownership. Tenants pay for their own electric, cable, and snow removal. Landlord pays for water, sewer, lawn, and (trash --covered in city taxes). Rent roll and financial breakdown available in documents section. 30 year fixed residential financing available for this type of property at historically low interest rates. Proof of funds required prior to showings. Do not walk on premises or disturb tenants!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

276 Lafayette Drive

This is the home you've been looking for! This is one of the rare 3-level townhomes which has a fully-finished walk-out basement, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a deck, and lovely views that back to woods. Make breakfast in your updated kitchen and have coffee on the porch! Located just inside the Town limits, you're just a short walk to Rockwater Park which boasts trails, a pavilion, splash pad, a climbing boulder, and ninja course. Need some groceries? You're within walking distance of the Weis Shopping Center. This home has all the benefits of convenient Town living and all the comforts of a peaceful home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1109 Cooks Lane

WELCOME TO 1109 COOKS LN! A BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS END-OF-ROW TOWNHOME! Live in this charming home featuring a spacious living room with built-ins and hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, a freshly upgraded kitchen with new appliances, cabinets & granite countertops. The upper level offers 1 full bath and 3 comfortable & bright bedrooms - main bedroom with dual closets. The finished basement with brand new carpet provides additional living space, along with 1 half bath and a walk out, convenient to OFF-STREET PARKING. There is plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy - upstairs deck, front porch, backyard patio & large yard - all perfect for outdoor gatherings & entertaining! Located near I-70/I-695 for commuters and convenient to downtown! Pack your bags and move right in!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

214 Commons Drive NW

Location, Location, Location. Private all brick end unit townhome in sought after Vienna Commons. Neutral pallet throughout, this home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with white cabinetry, neutral countertops, stainless appliances and a large sun filled bay window with a built-in bench. Main level and lower level offer two separate entertaining rooms. Spacious walkout basement opens to fenced-in private patio/yard. Great utility room with washer and dryer and lots of storage!Ideally located near shops and restaurants in highly popular Town of Vienna!
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1625 Eckington Place NE , #310

Brand New Construction. Welcome to 1625 Eckington Pl NE, a new, amenity-rich, pet friendly condominium community in vibrant Eckington. 1625 Eckington is a 12-story, solid steel and concrete constructed building featuring 179 residences with Studios, 1BRs, 2BRs & Penthouses. Homes boast clean, modern lines; expansive windows with Mecho Shades; sleek finishes including panelized Bosch appliances that match the custom Porcelanosa millwork; wide-plank flooring throughout. Many homes have spacious and luminous floor plans with outdoor spaces and views of the Monument, Capitol, National Cathedral and the Basilica. Amenities include: Daily Concierge; On-Site Building Manager; Penthouse Lounge with Kitchen and Fireplace; Rooftop Fitness Center; Rooftop Pool and Sun Deck; Grilling Stations with bar and prep areas; Lounge and Seating niches overlooking compelling city views; Lobby Level Conference Room with Fireplace. Secure, underground garage parking is available for purchase ($45K). Please note, however, that not all units are eligible for a parking purchase. Union Kitchen, a gourmet grocer, and Brooklyn Boulders, a NY-based rock climbing gym and fitness outlet, are the anchor retailers for the condominium community. 1625 Eckington is a short walk to NoMa Metro. Unit 310 is a spacious north facing 1BR/1BA . Photos are of a similar floor plan, a model unit on a higher floor. Delivering now! Tours are available by Appointment.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1058 W Fayette Street

BEYOND SPECTACULAR RENOVATION WITH 4 FINISHED LEVELS AND 2 CAR PARKING! Open floor plan featuring a spacious living room with coffered ceiling, fireplace, and dining area, gourmet island kitchen with Quartz counters, ss appliances, and a walk-in pantry, main level half bath, 2nd level with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, expansive 3rd level Primary suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a spa bath with double sinks & a whirlpool tub, a fully finished basement with a media room, 5th bedroom, a 3rd full bath and an abundance of storage space, and 2 car off street parking! Property is eligible for 10k Vacants to Value grant! Conveniently located close to downtown Baltimore, UMMC, stadiums, and major roadways! Same builder has other units available for pre-sale - call Listing Agent for details.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

473 Franklin Square Drive

Well Maintained home S&A home in Franklin Square with beautiful new kitchen upgrade. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large living room features a gas fireplace. Newly remodeled kitchen featuring granite counter tops, new floors. and recently updated Maytag appliances in 2020. Walk out from the eat in kitchen and enjoy time on your deck. Large master bedroom with large attached bath. Downstairs you will find a family room with a large beautiful bar for all your entertainment needs. It is a must see. A convenient half bath and laundry closet finish out the lower level before you enter your large garage.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2 Shaded Valley Court

Beautiful Brand New Townhome at an EXCELLENT price! Visit us TODAY! July Delivery; Featuring a open gourmet kitchen w/huge center island, SS appliances, & granite countertops. Cozy linear fireplace in family room, Oak staircase from 1st to 2nd floor, Finished rec room w/powder room, open rails, & more! Private homesite backs to common area!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1629 N Wolfe Street

Come see this 3 bedroom 1 full bath that has been updated freshly painted and new Pergo hardwood floors with a full unfinished basement. Located a few blocks away from the John's Hopkins hospital and new developments easy for commute located near public transportation perfect for first time home buyer or someone looking to add to the portfolio.
MLS

