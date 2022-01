With topics including period poverty, gender inequities in Greek life and athletics, and professional dress policy discrimination, we invite you to view our latest issue of Attune. This newsletter is published twice yearly by the Women’s Center and the Commission on the Status of Women and focuses on gender-equity issues as well as Women’s Center resources and upcoming events. A digital version of the latest edition can be found at https://www.tntech.edu/women/attune-newsletter.php. Paper copies are available at the Women’s Center located in RUC 339.

