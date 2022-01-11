2760 W Lafayette Avenue

Check out this well maintained end of row town home with roughly 2,400 sq ft, a 2 car garage, 3 beds, 2 full baths, & 2 half baths. The main level features an open concept great for entertaining guests! Other features include hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, large island, 3 sided gas log fireplace, newer deck (2019), washer & dryer less than 2 years old. On the 3rd floor you will find the primary bedroom with beautiful tray ceilings, crown molding, a walk-in closet, attached bathroom with soaking tub, double vanities, & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms with a shared full bath are also located on the upper level. The entry/lower level has a potential 4th bedroom, office, or den. Don't miss out on this opportunity to join the sought after community of Lansdowne. With everything you could imagine in walking distance of your own home including Harris Teeter, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, CVS Pharmacy, and many other stores and restaurants.
