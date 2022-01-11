ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2760 W Lafayette Avenue

Cover picture for the articleNEW LISTING-NOT AN AUCTION, NOT A SHORT SALE, NOT A BANK OWNED, NOT A FORECLOSURE, NOT WHOLESALING--Tenant occupied at $950 per month (pays on time). Owner will supply Lease, MDE Certificate and License. - Please...

2414 Somerset Drive

Brick Front Colonial with 3 Finished Levels in south Wales Community. Located on a 1+ acre Lot Backing to Woods, Features include Hardwood 2 Story Foyer, Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters, Island and Large Pantry, Open to Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace. Upper Level includes 4 Bedrooms with Spacious Owner's Suite with 2 Walk-in Closets, Partially Finished Walk-Out Basement with New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, and 2nd Gas Fireplace. Large Deck Overlooking 1.29 Acre Lot with Huge Shed and Playset New Roof 2021, Tankless Water Heater 2020, New Dryer and Updated Lighting.
26121 Purdum Road

All the permits (Building, electric, mechanic, plumbing and well drilling) have been finalized. Septic system was also updated; Do your research, this is like a new house and it is ready for you to move in tomorrow!new well, roof, siding/stucco walls. Rigid foam insulation on the interior of the blocks. R-21 for new 2x6 wall. ceiling is blown in R49. New kitchen; new appliances. New 200amp electric services and brand new all electric lights, switches, ceiling fan etc. new HVAC ducts, equipment in and out. new flooring, doors and windows. On and On.. Come see it yourself!
19340 Gardner View Square

Check out this well maintained end of row town home with roughly 2,400 sq ft, a 2 car garage, 3 beds, 2 full baths, & 2 half baths. The main level features an open concept great for entertaining guests! Other features include hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, large island, 3 sided gas log fireplace, newer deck (2019), washer & dryer less than 2 years old. On the 3rd floor you will find the primary bedroom with beautiful tray ceilings, crown molding, a walk-in closet, attached bathroom with soaking tub, double vanities, & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms with a shared full bath are also located on the upper level. The entry/lower level has a potential 4th bedroom, office, or den. Don't miss out on this opportunity to join the sought after community of Lansdowne. With everything you could imagine in walking distance of your own home including Harris Teeter, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, CVS Pharmacy, and many other stores and restaurants.
REAL ESTATE
85 White Post Rd

Brand new house on a half acre open lot with no HOA. This meticulously designed home is light filled and has a very open feel. From the over sized mudroom to it's massive walk in master closet and en-suite the home was designed to allow for a comfortable life. If you're looking for a spacious bright design and low maintenance living this home is for you! There is a large deck on the back allowing for entertaining your friends and family and the back yard could be great for kids. Houses this special don't come along often but when they do they don't stay on the market long.
WHITE POST, VA
3746 Silver Park Court

Great townhouse in great condition located in a well developed, quite Suitland neighborhood. Close to everything, including, shopping, schools and minutes from Branch Ave, 495, Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland Parkway and Washington, D.C. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, a new refrigerator, hot water heater, ac compressor, and comes with a 1 year Home Warranty for the buyer. A fully finished basement with a walkout sliding glass door that leads to the privacy of a fenced back yard. This well maintained townhouse is sold "AS IS" and will not last long. It also comes with the convenience of 2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit. A Must See!
SUITLAND, MD
758 Golden Spring Drive

New open design townhouses by Cold Spring Builders feature 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 baths, many upgrades, and room to expand in the unfinished walk-out to grade basement w/10'x12' concrete patio. Upgrades include luxury vinyl tile floors, craftsman kitchen w/center island, 9' ceilings, oversized 1 car garage, 12'x10' covered deck w/hilltop views! Separate laundry room located on 2nd floor w/3 bdrm & 2 full baths. Primary bdrm offers full bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance living w/quality construction & design! Expected completion April 2022.
3715 Monacco Court

Beautifully renovated townhome with many great features. Brand new carpet entire house. Entire house painted. Extensive electrical work in kitchen. New kichen countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace never used sold "AS IS". New floor upstairs bathroom. NEW LARGE TREX DECK OVERLOOKS PARK LIKE SETTING WITH TENNIS COURTS. DECK HAS A 25 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.
1704 Mount Washington Court , L

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING 1/15 Rarely available top-floor Mt Washington condo with dramatic vaulted ceilings, sunny skylights, balcony with view of the woods and a spiral staircase leading to a cozy loft for bonus space. Bright and airy living room/dining room combo space with updated luxury vinyl plank flooring and wood burning fireplace makes the perfect flexible living space. Both bathrooms were completely renovated in 2019 including the en-suite primary bath. Primary closet has custom built-ins to maximize storage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Condo has a secure entrance and includes a parking space in a secure underground garage. The elevator takes you downstairs to either the ground level or the garage. Additional storage unit included. Easy walk to Jones Falls walking and bike trails, Whole Foods and all the restaurants and retail that Mt. Washington has to offer! Convenient to I83, 695 & Light Rail, yet tucked away and surrounded by trees and quiet.
RETAIL
01 Traford Lane

BY APPONTMENT ONLY --***SAMPLE LISTING AT BASEMENT BASE PRICE-ELEVATION D***this 55+ community of Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing offers resort-style living in a picturesque location. Relax and enjoy all that our Active Adult (55+) community has to offer! The Rutgers home design features an open floorplan with main level living with large kitchen with island; main level laundry; home office; spacious great room and dining areas. Plus an upper level with extra bedroom and loft and very large, open loft area. This listing represents limited availability of floorplans on full unfinished basement. See directions for off-site sales center. LOCATION PREMIUMS MAY APPLY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Renderings/photos are representative only.
REAL ESTATE
45033 Fellowship Square

MOVE IN READY! Don't miss out on this one. This beautiful Princeton Model Townhome features 2 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, an updated eat in kitchen, with granite countertops, backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Crown Molding, Recessed lights, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The Owner's suite features multiple closets and private tiled separate shower bath. The 2nd bedroom features private tiled bath with tub shower and walk in closet. Enjoy easy access to the trex deck off the kitchen/dining room. Follow the circular staircase, to the fenced rear yard. The lower level family room has walkout access, to the patio and a wonderful hot tub! The hot tub conveys as is, with no know defects. Lower level Family Room also features a full bath and access to the garage and Laundry Area. Front load garage with lower level access. Amazing location within GWU Center, directly across all the conveniences and amenities of One Loudoun, including Trader Joe's, restaurants, and movie theaters. Easy commuting access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Routes 28 & 7, and the Dulles Toll Rd. Easy drive to Leesburg and points west to enjoy breweries, wineries, and small-town Loudoun. PLEASE NOTE: Professional Photos Coming Soon.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
3614 Lions Field Road

Beautifully updated single family home minutes from the Main Gate at Quantico and I-95. Fresh paint, new flooring and appliances throughout. Potential for bedroom in basement (NTC) with full bath and private access. Roof and windows are 4 years old, Heat Pump is 3 years old. Huge front and rear yard and long driveway! 2 year home warranty included.
QUANTICO, VA
241 Magenta Ln

Beautiful rancher with 3 bed and 2 baths with an open floor plan. This house sits on a 2-acre lot with a fully fenced in backyard and a 16x16 pressure treated covered deck. This house comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances, double oven, farmhouse sink and granite countertops. Recessed lighting throughout, enclosed laundry room and an attached two car garage with an extended driveway to accommodate up to 6 cars and recently sealed in 2021. The basement is partially finished with a bonus room that has a walk-in closet.
MLS
3351 N Dickerson Street

*** OPEN HOUSE 1/16 from 1-4pm*** Stunning home with thoughtful expansion with superior materials, both out the back and to the side, on over a 1/3 acre lot with 2 tier backyard awaits its new owner! The main level features the center of your new home... a stunning gourmet kitchen with large calacatta marble topped island and Monogram, Viking, Thermador appliances and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with gas fireplace and continues onto the elevated porch for al fresco dining & relaxation. While heading through the breakfast area of the kitchen with table space, wet bar, and coffee bar leads to French doors out to the backyard with firepit, treehouse, and playset. We would be remiss if we didn't also mention the spacious bedroom on the main level just off the kitchen and private office off the main entry. The upper level features a huge master suite with private balcony perfect for sunsets and winding down for the night, not to mention the spacious master bathroom with shower and soaking tub; along with 3 additional bedrooms and renovated hall bathroom, as well as dual entry laundry room. The lower level contains a huge entry/mudroom just off the garage the leads to storage/mechanical space, as well as a finished lower level suite with legal bedroom, full bath, and second laundry space that is perfect as an in-law suite, au pair lodgings, or perfect Airbnb suite with covered patio and private entrance.
REAL ESTATE
3644 Winfield Lane NW

Highly sought after 3-level townhouse ideally situated in the Cloisters with views of Georgetown Visitation fields. Seldom on the market, this 3BR/3.5BA home features beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths throughout, private rear Patio/Garden, 1-Car Garage & Driveway, and so much more! Main Level features an open floor plan including Foyer with Powder Room and Coat Closet, spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Wine Refrigerator and Bar Seating, Dining Room, and gracious Living Room flooded with natural light from windows overlooking Visitation. Second Level includes spacious Primary Suite with 2 two-door Closets and spa-like en-suite Full Bath w/ marble shower, soaking tub, and water closet. Light-filled Bedroom #2 enjoys spacious Closet, and updated en-suite Full Bath. Lower Level Bedroom #3 features fireplace, Full Bath, and access to rear Patio/Garden. Complete with spacious Laundry Room, 1-Car Parking Garage, and ample storage throughout, this is a rare opportunity! OPEN SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3PM.
REAL ESTATE
2814 Violet Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/26 @10:00 am. Ends 01/28 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story End Unit Porch Front Townhouse located in the Park Circle area. MINUTES to Hanlon Park (Lake Ashburton), Druid Hill Park, Cold Spring Park, Mondawmin Mall, & Coppin State University. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Route 26 (Liberty Heights Ave). Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
2694 Dulany Street

Fully renovated, Brand New roof, New plumbing, well maintained, move-in ready townhouse! Tenant Occupied with rental license in place until 2023. This seller has package deals available, Pleas contact the LA for details!!!Call to make an appointment today!. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
MLS
3118 Brendan Avenue

Upscale Elegant Renovation! All New Kitchen with Quartz Countertop and Coordinating Backsplash, Stainless Appliances, and Wood Shaker Cabinets. Bonus Breakfast Room! Full Basement Suite with Family Room & Bedroom & Full Bathroom, Laundry room. This home features 2 All New Full Bathrooms with Custom Tilework and Designer Plumbing Fixtures, Stunning Calcutta Tile. New HVAC System, Elegant New Hardwood Flooring, New Wall to Wall Carpeting, Designer Lighting Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, New Doors, Replacement Windows, Front Porch plus Upstairs Porch off Bedroom. Large Storage Shed. You Will Love This Home !
MLS
15395 Gatehouse Terrace

Bright and open 3 level 2 bedroom townhouse with 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and table space! The kitchen also offers expansive windows for plenty of natural light as well as access to the deck. The finished lower level offers additional space to spread out, a full bath, a laundry room, plenty of storage space, and a level walk-out to the rear yard with a patio. BONUS: Ring Doorbell! New Windows and Sliding Glass Doors installed in 2020! Heat pump and air handler replaced in 2015. Close to many shops, services , and restaurants! Great for commuters with easy access to I-95 & Rte 1. Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new home!
MLS
424 Harford St

Excellent Passive investment property at a 7% cap rate. Mint condition 4 unit apartment building on a Cul-de-sac street in Downtown Perryville. Fully leased with yearly leases and renewals. Total annual rental income of $54,900/year. All tenants are paid up and current on their rent throughout Covid. All 4 units are 2 bedroom units with full kitchens, bathrooms, full size washer and dryers, Electric central heating and AC. All 4 units have been fully remodeled between 2018 and 2021 with vinyl waterproof plank flooring or carpet, new paint, updated bathrooms and kitchens. There will be extremely low maintenance costs on this building moving forward for new ownership. Tenants pay for their own electric, cable, and snow removal. Landlord pays for water, sewer, lawn, and (trash --covered in city taxes). Rent roll and financial breakdown available in documents section. 30 year fixed residential financing available for this type of property at historically low interest rates. Proof of funds required prior to showings. Do not walk on premises or disturb tenants!
REAL ESTATE
214 Commons Drive NW

Location, Location, Location. Private all brick end unit townhome in sought after Vienna Commons. Neutral pallet throughout, this home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with white cabinetry, neutral countertops, stainless appliances and a large sun filled bay window with a built-in bench. Main level and lower level offer two separate entertaining rooms. Spacious walkout basement opens to fenced-in private patio/yard. Great utility room with washer and dryer and lots of storage!Ideally located near shops and restaurants in highly popular Town of Vienna!
VIENNA, VA

