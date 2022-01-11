1917 Militia Lane

Move in May! Basement home! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) are included with the purchase of the home.Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Clubhouse in Ladysmith Village. The Sidney floorplan is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over the 7+-+G+G bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. *photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
