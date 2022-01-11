ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1917 Militia Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome! Sunny front porch leads to spacious living and dining rooms. Pass through into kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, plenty of table space...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

419 Happy Creek Road

It's a corner lot with mountain views and some very unique features. It is a true mix of old charm with real wood floors and solid wood doors, and new updates in the kitchen and baths. The SOLARIUM is truly a joy. Lots of light, where you can plant an year long garden of herbs and vegetables and relax with a good book. Above the solarium is a Deck off the main bedroom, with outside stairs to the yard. Sit, have a beverage, watch the sun rise or set and destress. Want to brew beer or make your own wine, maybe grow mushrooms? There is a room for all that in the basement next to the garage. It's close to down town, to shopping to trails and mountains and caves.There is more... the roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen and baths are all less than 5 years old. There is a 4th bedroom in the basement which has egress to the garage. The fireplaces are "as-is", never used by the current owners. This house is just too good to last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12346 Old Bridge Road , #114

BETTER MOVE FASTON THIS NEW HOME! Now is your chance to make every day a vacation in this 2-bedroom 1-bath beach retreat. Inside you will find a nice size Living Room, Eat-in kitchen Equipped with Electric Radiant Range with Range Hood, Frost Free Refrigerator with Ice-Maker, Double Stainless Steel Sink, Breakfast Bar. The Full bath has a Fiberglass Combination Tub & Shower. Off the Hallway, Stack Washer & Dryer. Three Ceiling Fans with Lights. This is a home you will truly love. You will enjoy the nice wooded sundeck just right for relaxing and that special summer cookout. Located in a desirable community in West Ocean City, just minutes away from the Assateague Island State Park and Ocean City beaches and BoardWalk and Inlet, close to shopping and restaurants. The community is open year-round and is 50+. The buyer will need to pass a background check and be approved by the Park owner. BETTER CALL NOW BEFORE IT+GGS TOO LATE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12537 Belfield Court

Located In The Desirable Lake Ridge Community! Updates Include: Kitchen Lighting 2020, Sealed Deck 2020, Interior Painting 2019, New Flooring Kitchen/Half Bath 2019, Basement Carpet 2019. This One Is A Beauty!!! Walk Through The Front Door & You Will Feel At Home. Over 4,200 Square Feet With A Ton Of Natural Light! Inside You Will Find Your Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Island & Granite Countertops. The Beautiful Kitchen Opens Into Your Family Room With A Gas Fireplace, & A Stunning Sunroom That Opens Out To The Gorgeous Deck. Laundry & Half Bathroom On The Main Level. The Primary Bedroom Suite Offers Plenty Of Space With The Primary Bathroom With Frameless Glass Shower Doors & Beautiful Tile! Three Other Great Sized Bedrooms On The Upper Level With A Full Bathroom In The Hallway. The Basement Has A Large Recreation Room With Built Ins, Another Sunroom, Full Bathroom & Plenty Of Storage!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

26121 Purdum Road

All the permits (Building, electric, mechanic, plumbing and well drilling) have been finalized. Septic system was also updated; Do your research, this is like a new house and it is ready for you to move in tomorrow!new well, roof, siding/stucco walls. Rigid foam insulation on the interior of the blocks. R-21 for new 2x6 wall. ceiling is blown in R49. New kitchen; new appliances. New 200amp electric services and brand new all electric lights, switches, ceiling fan etc. new HVAC ducts, equipment in and out. new flooring, doors and windows. On and On.. Come see it yourself!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Militia#Shoes#Housing List#Ft#Covid
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

85 White Post Rd

Brand new house on a half acre open lot with no HOA. This meticulously designed home is light filled and has a very open feel. From the over sized mudroom to it's massive walk in master closet and en-suite the home was designed to allow for a comfortable life. If you're looking for a spacious bright design and low maintenance living this home is for you! There is a large deck on the back allowing for entertaining your friends and family and the back yard could be great for kids. Houses this special don't come along often but when they do they don't stay on the market long.
WHITE POST, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3746 Silver Park Court

Great townhouse in great condition located in a well developed, quite Suitland neighborhood. Close to everything, including, shopping, schools and minutes from Branch Ave, 495, Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland Parkway and Washington, D.C. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, a new refrigerator, hot water heater, ac compressor, and comes with a 1 year Home Warranty for the buyer. A fully finished basement with a walkout sliding glass door that leads to the privacy of a fenced back yard. This well maintained townhouse is sold "AS IS" and will not last long. It also comes with the convenience of 2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit. A Must See!
SUITLAND, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

758 Golden Spring Drive

New open design townhouses by Cold Spring Builders feature 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 baths, many upgrades, and room to expand in the unfinished walk-out to grade basement w/10'x12' concrete patio. Upgrades include luxury vinyl tile floors, craftsman kitchen w/center island, 9' ceilings, oversized 1 car garage, 12'x10' covered deck w/hilltop views! Separate laundry room located on 2nd floor w/3 bdrm & 2 full baths. Primary bdrm offers full bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance living w/quality construction & design! Expected completion April 2022.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7149 Azalea Drive

Move in May! Basement home! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) are included with the purchase of the home.Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Clubhouse in Ladysmith Village. The Sidney floorplan is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over the 7+-+G+G bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. *photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Sydenstricker Road

Ready for you! Sought after Orange Hunt Estates. Freshly painted through out, new flooring, new roof, new siding. This home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen, with a formal dining room on the main level and a large Living Room with a fireplace. Upstairs you will Find the Primary Bedroom with a walk in closet and a Full Bathroom. The other bathroom on this level will service the other 3 generous size bedrooms. The lower Level features a nice size Family Room Room and a huge Storage, Work Room and Laundry area. Ready for you personal touches. This property is well priced for you to make your own with your personal touches. This property will not last! Don't miss out on seeing this property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

402 Macintosh Circle

Come see this beautiful townhome with a 2 level bumpout. 3 Beds with a possible 4th in the lower level, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen with a island that leads to a deck overlooking a fenced in yard. Sunroom located off the kitchen. Primary bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Full bathroom upstairs w/double vanity and a soaking tub. Lower level w/ family room and a 4th bedroom/office w/gas fireplace. Walk-out level basement w/patio. Home being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45033 Fellowship Square

MOVE IN READY! Don't miss out on this one. This beautiful Princeton Model Townhome features 2 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, an updated eat in kitchen, with granite countertops, backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Crown Molding, Recessed lights, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The Owner's suite features multiple closets and private tiled separate shower bath. The 2nd bedroom features private tiled bath with tub shower and walk in closet. Enjoy easy access to the trex deck off the kitchen/dining room. Follow the circular staircase, to the fenced rear yard. The lower level family room has walkout access, to the patio and a wonderful hot tub! The hot tub conveys as is, with no know defects. Lower level Family Room also features a full bath and access to the garage and Laundry Area. Front load garage with lower level access. Amazing location within GWU Center, directly across all the conveniences and amenities of One Loudoun, including Trader Joe's, restaurants, and movie theaters. Easy commuting access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Routes 28 & 7, and the Dulles Toll Rd. Easy drive to Leesburg and points west to enjoy breweries, wineries, and small-town Loudoun. PLEASE NOTE: Professional Photos Coming Soon.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6638 Expedition Place

Move-in early March. Basement home!! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) and blinds are included with the purchase of the home.The Paige In Amenity Rich Ladysmith with pool, clubhouse. The main level includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 W Main Street

This beautiful large home is located in a charming historic town of Westminster and is within walking distance from McDaniel College. This is an investor's dream home with MANY possibilities!! Fully remodeled bathroom on main level. All brand NEW windows, gutters, soffits, NEW hot water heater, NEW 3 car garage/storage shed. Currently the 3 garages are rented out at $120/month each, so the new owner can continue to get income from these rental units or take full possession of them. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! Half of this house is finished and the other half is unfinished and ready for someone to make it your own. The bedroom count includes unfinished bedroom space, with potentially 5 bathrooms. This home has so MANY POSSIBILITIES with both residential and commercial uses. Some Possibilities could be making this home a 2 unit, an Air Bnb, Bed and Breakfast, single family home, office, college dorms, endless possibilities. (verify use with zoning office)Willing to do Seller Financing! Don't miss out on this amazing home with so much potential! Schedule your showing today!!
WESTMINSTER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8714 Duvall Street

Offer deadline Sunday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m. seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to the deadline.Spacious main level living on gorgeous treed lot in sought after Mantua community. Meticulously maintained brick rambler with lustrous wood floors throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast area. Large family room with chair rail accents and stately black brick fireplace. Walk out to the lovely deck that steps down to the flat rear yard with mature trees and shed for storage. Enjoy a main level primary bedroom and full bath , 2 more generous bedrooms and an another updated full bath round out this level. But wait, there's more! Enjoy the fully finished lower level Rec room with cozy brick fireplace and full-sized windows for tons of natural light. Enjoy a storage/ laundry area perfect for a workbench and another bedroom and full bath perfect for guests! Enjoy plenty of parking on the long driveway and attached carport. Enjoy all of the wonderful shopping, dining, and community amenities, parks & trails with easy access to major commuter routes and metro.
MANTUA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3351 N Dickerson Street

*** OPEN HOUSE 1/16 from 1-4pm*** Stunning home with thoughtful expansion with superior materials, both out the back and to the side, on over a 1/3 acre lot with 2 tier backyard awaits its new owner! The main level features the center of your new home... a stunning gourmet kitchen with large calacatta marble topped island and Monogram, Viking, Thermador appliances and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with gas fireplace and continues onto the elevated porch for al fresco dining & relaxation. While heading through the breakfast area of the kitchen with table space, wet bar, and coffee bar leads to French doors out to the backyard with firepit, treehouse, and playset. We would be remiss if we didn't also mention the spacious bedroom on the main level just off the kitchen and private office off the main entry. The upper level features a huge master suite with private balcony perfect for sunsets and winding down for the night, not to mention the spacious master bathroom with shower and soaking tub; along with 3 additional bedrooms and renovated hall bathroom, as well as dual entry laundry room. The lower level contains a huge entry/mudroom just off the garage the leads to storage/mechanical space, as well as a finished lower level suite with legal bedroom, full bath, and second laundry space that is perfect as an in-law suite, au pair lodgings, or perfect Airbnb suite with covered patio and private entrance.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 Brendan Avenue

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! Welcome to 2825 Brendan Avenue in the conveniently located neighborhood of Belair Edison! This brick, colonial-style townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 2,000 total square feet. The main level offers recessed lighting and brand-new laminate flooring, paint, and trim throughout. The eat-in kitchen has been fully re-done with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous, granite countertops. Charming stain glass windows above the front and back doors complete the main level. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new carpeting, fresh paint, and a ceiling fan in each room. A large, recreation room can be found in the lower level with new carpeting, a 2nd full bathroom, a bar, and access to the rear exterior of the property. Continuing outside to the rear yard, there is a 2-car, detached garage that can also be used for storage! This one won't last long; schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15395 Gatehouse Terrace

Bright and open 3 level 2 bedroom townhouse with 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and table space! The kitchen also offers expansive windows for plenty of natural light as well as access to the deck. The finished lower level offers additional space to spread out, a full bath, a laundry room, plenty of storage space, and a level walk-out to the rear yard with a patio. BONUS: Ring Doorbell! New Windows and Sliding Glass Doors installed in 2020! Heat pump and air handler replaced in 2015. Close to many shops, services , and restaurants! Great for commuters with easy access to I-95 & Rte 1. Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1109 Cooks Lane

WELCOME TO 1109 COOKS LN! A BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS END-OF-ROW TOWNHOME! Live in this charming home featuring a spacious living room with built-ins and hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, a freshly upgraded kitchen with new appliances, cabinets & granite countertops. The upper level offers 1 full bath and 3 comfortable & bright bedrooms - main bedroom with dual closets. The finished basement with brand new carpet provides additional living space, along with 1 half bath and a walk out, convenient to OFF-STREET PARKING. There is plenty of outdoor living space to enjoy - upstairs deck, front porch, backyard patio & large yard - all perfect for outdoor gatherings & entertaining! Located near I-70/I-695 for commuters and convenient to downtown! Pack your bags and move right in!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

276 Lafayette Drive

This is the home you've been looking for! This is one of the rare 3-level townhomes which has a fully-finished walk-out basement, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a deck, and lovely views that back to woods. Make breakfast in your updated kitchen and have coffee on the porch! Located just inside the Town limits, you're just a short walk to Rockwater Park which boasts trails, a pavilion, splash pad, a climbing boulder, and ninja course. Need some groceries? You're within walking distance of the Weis Shopping Center. This home has all the benefits of convenient Town living and all the comforts of a peaceful home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

214 Commons Drive NW

Location, Location, Location. Private all brick end unit townhome in sought after Vienna Commons. Neutral pallet throughout, this home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with white cabinetry, neutral countertops, stainless appliances and a large sun filled bay window with a built-in bench. Main level and lower level offer two separate entertaining rooms. Spacious walkout basement opens to fenced-in private patio/yard. Great utility room with washer and dryer and lots of storage!Ideally located near shops and restaurants in highly popular Town of Vienna!
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy