MLS

6916 Cipriano Woods Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Lanham Townhome in Cipriano Woods! Walking distance to NASA Goddard, minutes to Doctors Community Hospital, Greenbelt Metro, shopping and restaurants. Large 3 Br 3.5 Baths, with 3 finished levels, 4th bedroom/office in the Basement. This home has hardwood...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

419 Happy Creek Road

It's a corner lot with mountain views and some very unique features. It is a true mix of old charm with real wood floors and solid wood doors, and new updates in the kitchen and baths. The SOLARIUM is truly a joy. Lots of light, where you can plant an year long garden of herbs and vegetables and relax with a good book. Above the solarium is a Deck off the main bedroom, with outside stairs to the yard. Sit, have a beverage, watch the sun rise or set and destress. Want to brew beer or make your own wine, maybe grow mushrooms? There is a room for all that in the basement next to the garage. It's close to down town, to shopping to trails and mountains and caves.There is more... the roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen and baths are all less than 5 years old. There is a 4th bedroom in the basement which has egress to the garage. The fireplaces are "as-is", never used by the current owners. This house is just too good to last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12346 Old Bridge Road , #114

BETTER MOVE FASTON THIS NEW HOME! Now is your chance to make every day a vacation in this 2-bedroom 1-bath beach retreat. Inside you will find a nice size Living Room, Eat-in kitchen Equipped with Electric Radiant Range with Range Hood, Frost Free Refrigerator with Ice-Maker, Double Stainless Steel Sink, Breakfast Bar. The Full bath has a Fiberglass Combination Tub & Shower. Off the Hallway, Stack Washer & Dryer. Three Ceiling Fans with Lights. This is a home you will truly love. You will enjoy the nice wooded sundeck just right for relaxing and that special summer cookout. Located in a desirable community in West Ocean City, just minutes away from the Assateague Island State Park and Ocean City beaches and BoardWalk and Inlet, close to shopping and restaurants. The community is open year-round and is 50+. The buyer will need to pass a background check and be approved by the Park owner. BETTER CALL NOW BEFORE IT+GGS TOO LATE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1661 Sabrina Lane

1661 Sabrina Ln is a MOUNTAIN SANCTUARY! During a time where people want space themselves to adventure or play around, while also not feeling too cramped when indoors, this house makes the perfect setting! You'll find over 30 acres of wood and mountain to hunt, hike, etc, with enough yard for all the other entertaining you could want as well. The sellers have invested well into upgrades over the last two years -- all flooring in the home has been replaced (save for upstairs bathrooms), a brand new Trex deck, most recently completed, spanning the entire rear of the home, with great view, the entire home repainted, new fixtures, and so much more. The attached 3 bay garage features all new doors with openers. The full, MASSIVE, basement is partially finished due to lighting, electrical, and walls put up around the perimeter, leaving it open with great potential for your own vision! The neighborhood gets plowed, so commuting remains easy; only 20 minutes from I-81/Inwood! Don't miss your chance to own 30+ acres, and a huge home to make your homestead!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12537 Belfield Court

Located In The Desirable Lake Ridge Community! Updates Include: Kitchen Lighting 2020, Sealed Deck 2020, Interior Painting 2019, New Flooring Kitchen/Half Bath 2019, Basement Carpet 2019. This One Is A Beauty!!! Walk Through The Front Door & You Will Feel At Home. Over 4,200 Square Feet With A Ton Of Natural Light! Inside You Will Find Your Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Island & Granite Countertops. The Beautiful Kitchen Opens Into Your Family Room With A Gas Fireplace, & A Stunning Sunroom That Opens Out To The Gorgeous Deck. Laundry & Half Bathroom On The Main Level. The Primary Bedroom Suite Offers Plenty Of Space With The Primary Bathroom With Frameless Glass Shower Doors & Beautiful Tile! Three Other Great Sized Bedrooms On The Upper Level With A Full Bathroom In The Hallway. The Basement Has A Large Recreation Room With Built Ins, Another Sunroom, Full Bathroom & Plenty Of Storage!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

85 White Post Rd

Brand new house on a half acre open lot with no HOA. This meticulously designed home is light filled and has a very open feel. From the over sized mudroom to it's massive walk in master closet and en-suite the home was designed to allow for a comfortable life. If you're looking for a spacious bright design and low maintenance living this home is for you! There is a large deck on the back allowing for entertaining your friends and family and the back yard could be great for kids. Houses this special don't come along often but when they do they don't stay on the market long.
WHITE POST, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3746 Silver Park Court

Great townhouse in great condition located in a well developed, quite Suitland neighborhood. Close to everything, including, shopping, schools and minutes from Branch Ave, 495, Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland Parkway and Washington, D.C. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, a new refrigerator, hot water heater, ac compressor, and comes with a 1 year Home Warranty for the buyer. A fully finished basement with a walkout sliding glass door that leads to the privacy of a fenced back yard. This well maintained townhouse is sold "AS IS" and will not last long. It also comes with the convenience of 2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit. A Must See!
SUITLAND, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

758 Golden Spring Drive

New open design townhouses by Cold Spring Builders feature 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 baths, many upgrades, and room to expand in the unfinished walk-out to grade basement w/10'x12' concrete patio. Upgrades include luxury vinyl tile floors, craftsman kitchen w/center island, 9' ceilings, oversized 1 car garage, 12'x10' covered deck w/hilltop views! Separate laundry room located on 2nd floor w/3 bdrm & 2 full baths. Primary bdrm offers full bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance living w/quality construction & design! Expected completion April 2022.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3715 Monacco Court

Beautifully renovated townhome with many great features. Brand new carpet entire house. Entire house painted. Extensive electrical work in kitchen. New kichen countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace never used sold "AS IS". New floor upstairs bathroom. NEW LARGE TREX DECK OVERLOOKS PARK LIKE SETTING WITH TENNIS COURTS. DECK HAS A 25 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Sydenstricker Road

Ready for you! Sought after Orange Hunt Estates. Freshly painted through out, new flooring, new roof, new siding. This home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen, with a formal dining room on the main level and a large Living Room with a fireplace. Upstairs you will Find the Primary Bedroom with a walk in closet and a Full Bathroom. The other bathroom on this level will service the other 3 generous size bedrooms. The lower Level features a nice size Family Room Room and a huge Storage, Work Room and Laundry area. Ready for you personal touches. This property is well priced for you to make your own with your personal touches. This property will not last! Don't miss out on seeing this property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

01 Traford Lane

BY APPONTMENT ONLY --***SAMPLE LISTING AT BASEMENT BASE PRICE-ELEVATION D***this 55+ community of Four Seasons at The Villas at Virginia Crossing offers resort-style living in a picturesque location. Relax and enjoy all that our Active Adult (55+) community has to offer! The Rutgers home design features an open floorplan with main level living with large kitchen with island; main level laundry; home office; spacious great room and dining areas. Plus an upper level with extra bedroom and loft and very large, open loft area. This listing represents limited availability of floorplans on full unfinished basement. See directions for off-site sales center. LOCATION PREMIUMS MAY APPLY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Renderings/photos are representative only.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45033 Fellowship Square

MOVE IN READY! Don't miss out on this one. This beautiful Princeton Model Townhome features 2 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, an updated eat in kitchen, with granite countertops, backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Crown Molding, Recessed lights, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The Owner's suite features multiple closets and private tiled separate shower bath. The 2nd bedroom features private tiled bath with tub shower and walk in closet. Enjoy easy access to the trex deck off the kitchen/dining room. Follow the circular staircase, to the fenced rear yard. The lower level family room has walkout access, to the patio and a wonderful hot tub! The hot tub conveys as is, with no know defects. Lower level Family Room also features a full bath and access to the garage and Laundry Area. Front load garage with lower level access. Amazing location within GWU Center, directly across all the conveniences and amenities of One Loudoun, including Trader Joe's, restaurants, and movie theaters. Easy commuting access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Routes 28 & 7, and the Dulles Toll Rd. Easy drive to Leesburg and points west to enjoy breweries, wineries, and small-town Loudoun. PLEASE NOTE: Professional Photos Coming Soon.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6638 Expedition Place

Move-in early March. Basement home!! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) and blinds are included with the purchase of the home.The Paige In Amenity Rich Ladysmith with pool, clubhouse. The main level includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3614 Lions Field Road

Beautifully updated single family home minutes from the Main Gate at Quantico and I-95. Fresh paint, new flooring and appliances throughout. Potential for bedroom in basement (NTC) with full bath and private access. Roof and windows are 4 years old, Heat Pump is 3 years old. Huge front and rear yard and long driveway! 2 year home warranty included.
QUANTICO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 W Main Street

This beautiful large home is located in a charming historic town of Westminster and is within walking distance from McDaniel College. This is an investor's dream home with MANY possibilities!! Fully remodeled bathroom on main level. All brand NEW windows, gutters, soffits, NEW hot water heater, NEW 3 car garage/storage shed. Currently the 3 garages are rented out at $120/month each, so the new owner can continue to get income from these rental units or take full possession of them. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! Half of this house is finished and the other half is unfinished and ready for someone to make it your own. The bedroom count includes unfinished bedroom space, with potentially 5 bathrooms. This home has so MANY POSSIBILITIES with both residential and commercial uses. Some Possibilities could be making this home a 2 unit, an Air Bnb, Bed and Breakfast, single family home, office, college dorms, endless possibilities. (verify use with zoning office)Willing to do Seller Financing! Don't miss out on this amazing home with so much potential! Schedule your showing today!!
WESTMINSTER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8714 Duvall Street

Offer deadline Sunday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m. seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to the deadline.Spacious main level living on gorgeous treed lot in sought after Mantua community. Meticulously maintained brick rambler with lustrous wood floors throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast area. Large family room with chair rail accents and stately black brick fireplace. Walk out to the lovely deck that steps down to the flat rear yard with mature trees and shed for storage. Enjoy a main level primary bedroom and full bath , 2 more generous bedrooms and an another updated full bath round out this level. But wait, there's more! Enjoy the fully finished lower level Rec room with cozy brick fireplace and full-sized windows for tons of natural light. Enjoy a storage/ laundry area perfect for a workbench and another bedroom and full bath perfect for guests! Enjoy plenty of parking on the long driveway and attached carport. Enjoy all of the wonderful shopping, dining, and community amenities, parks & trails with easy access to major commuter routes and metro.
MANTUA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3351 N Dickerson Street

*** OPEN HOUSE 1/16 from 1-4pm*** Stunning home with thoughtful expansion with superior materials, both out the back and to the side, on over a 1/3 acre lot with 2 tier backyard awaits its new owner! The main level features the center of your new home... a stunning gourmet kitchen with large calacatta marble topped island and Monogram, Viking, Thermador appliances and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with gas fireplace and continues onto the elevated porch for al fresco dining & relaxation. While heading through the breakfast area of the kitchen with table space, wet bar, and coffee bar leads to French doors out to the backyard with firepit, treehouse, and playset. We would be remiss if we didn't also mention the spacious bedroom on the main level just off the kitchen and private office off the main entry. The upper level features a huge master suite with private balcony perfect for sunsets and winding down for the night, not to mention the spacious master bathroom with shower and soaking tub; along with 3 additional bedrooms and renovated hall bathroom, as well as dual entry laundry room. The lower level contains a huge entry/mudroom just off the garage the leads to storage/mechanical space, as well as a finished lower level suite with legal bedroom, full bath, and second laundry space that is perfect as an in-law suite, au pair lodgings, or perfect Airbnb suite with covered patio and private entrance.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3644 Winfield Lane NW

Highly sought after 3-level townhouse ideally situated in the Cloisters with views of Georgetown Visitation fields. Seldom on the market, this 3BR/3.5BA home features beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths throughout, private rear Patio/Garden, 1-Car Garage & Driveway, and so much more! Main Level features an open floor plan including Foyer with Powder Room and Coat Closet, spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Wine Refrigerator and Bar Seating, Dining Room, and gracious Living Room flooded with natural light from windows overlooking Visitation. Second Level includes spacious Primary Suite with 2 two-door Closets and spa-like en-suite Full Bath w/ marble shower, soaking tub, and water closet. Light-filled Bedroom #2 enjoys spacious Closet, and updated en-suite Full Bath. Lower Level Bedroom #3 features fireplace, Full Bath, and access to rear Patio/Garden. Complete with spacious Laundry Room, 1-Car Parking Garage, and ample storage throughout, this is a rare opportunity! OPEN SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3PM.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8274 Winchester Avenue

Amazing opportunity for investors or house hacker primary occupants! This duplex is in a fantastic, convenient location right across from Musselman High School in Inwood. One side is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath that just had a lovely makeover. Inside the front door is a spacious living room with brick fireplace that opens up to a clean and crisp kitchen and dining area. The dining room features a sliding door that opens to the rear porch and deck. The main bedroom has an en-suite bath, and two auxiliary bedrooms and second full bath are accessed from the hallway. In addition, this unit has a very large bonus room that can be used as a second family room, game room, large home office, or whatever your heart desires. Laundry hookups are on-site. Inside the second unit is a large living area with a half bath (currently being used as a bedroom by tenant). Down the short hallway, the unit opens up to a second spacious living area with a brick fireplace and attached eat-in kitchen. There is an ample-sized main bedroom with full bath, and a laundry area completes the unit. The lot on this property is large and stretches back to mature trees. There is plenty of back yard space for family activities, pooches, hobbyists, or gardening. This duplex cashflows easily. The small unit is currently rented at $900/mo, and the large unit was last rented at $1250/mo. Live in one side and rent the other to help cover your mortgage, or add this one to your portfolio! Agent is part owner.
WINCHESTER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

276 Lafayette Drive

This is the home you've been looking for! This is one of the rare 3-level townhomes which has a fully-finished walk-out basement, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a deck, and lovely views that back to woods. Make breakfast in your updated kitchen and have coffee on the porch! Located just inside the Town limits, you're just a short walk to Rockwater Park which boasts trails, a pavilion, splash pad, a climbing boulder, and ninja course. Need some groceries? You're within walking distance of the Weis Shopping Center. This home has all the benefits of convenient Town living and all the comforts of a peaceful home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 Brendan Avenue

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! Welcome to 2825 Brendan Avenue in the conveniently located neighborhood of Belair Edison! This brick, colonial-style townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 2,000 total square feet. The main level offers recessed lighting and brand-new laminate flooring, paint, and trim throughout. The eat-in kitchen has been fully re-done with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous, granite countertops. Charming stain glass windows above the front and back doors complete the main level. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new carpeting, fresh paint, and a ceiling fan in each room. A large, recreation room can be found in the lower level with new carpeting, a 2nd full bathroom, a bar, and access to the rear exterior of the property. Continuing outside to the rear yard, there is a 2-car, detached garage that can also be used for storage! This one won't last long; schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE

