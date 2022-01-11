ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

9714 Summer Park Court S

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT LOCATION & PRICED TO SELL! WELL MAINTAINED TWHM W/ 4BR'S & 2 1/2 BA'S LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC. BRAND NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT. OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & LARGE DINING AREA. HUGE LR W/SLIDING DOORS...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

419 Happy Creek Road

It's a corner lot with mountain views and some very unique features. It is a true mix of old charm with real wood floors and solid wood doors, and new updates in the kitchen and baths. The SOLARIUM is truly a joy. Lots of light, where you can plant an year long garden of herbs and vegetables and relax with a good book. Above the solarium is a Deck off the main bedroom, with outside stairs to the yard. Sit, have a beverage, watch the sun rise or set and destress. Want to brew beer or make your own wine, maybe grow mushrooms? There is a room for all that in the basement next to the garage. It's close to down town, to shopping to trails and mountains and caves.There is more... the roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen and baths are all less than 5 years old. There is a 4th bedroom in the basement which has egress to the garage. The fireplaces are "as-is", never used by the current owners. This house is just too good to last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2414 Somerset Drive

Brick Front Colonial with 3 Finished Levels in south Wales Community. Located on a 1+ acre Lot Backing to Woods, Features include Hardwood 2 Story Foyer, Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters, Island and Large Pantry, Open to Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace. Upper Level includes 4 Bedrooms with Spacious Owner's Suite with 2 Walk-in Closets, Partially Finished Walk-Out Basement with New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, and 2nd Gas Fireplace. Large Deck Overlooking 1.29 Acre Lot with Huge Shed and Playset New Roof 2021, Tankless Water Heater 2020, New Dryer and Updated Lighting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12537 Belfield Court

Located In The Desirable Lake Ridge Community! Updates Include: Kitchen Lighting 2020, Sealed Deck 2020, Interior Painting 2019, New Flooring Kitchen/Half Bath 2019, Basement Carpet 2019. This One Is A Beauty!!! Walk Through The Front Door & You Will Feel At Home. Over 4,200 Square Feet With A Ton Of Natural Light! Inside You Will Find Your Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Island & Granite Countertops. The Beautiful Kitchen Opens Into Your Family Room With A Gas Fireplace, & A Stunning Sunroom That Opens Out To The Gorgeous Deck. Laundry & Half Bathroom On The Main Level. The Primary Bedroom Suite Offers Plenty Of Space With The Primary Bathroom With Frameless Glass Shower Doors & Beautiful Tile! Three Other Great Sized Bedrooms On The Upper Level With A Full Bathroom In The Hallway. The Basement Has A Large Recreation Room With Built Ins, Another Sunroom, Full Bathroom & Plenty Of Storage!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19340 Gardner View Square

Check out this well maintained end of row town home with roughly 2,400 sq ft, a 2 car garage, 3 beds, 2 full baths, & 2 half baths. The main level features an open concept great for entertaining guests! Other features include hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, large island, 3 sided gas log fireplace, newer deck (2019), washer & dryer less than 2 years old. On the 3rd floor you will find the primary bedroom with beautiful tray ceilings, crown molding, a walk-in closet, attached bathroom with soaking tub, double vanities, & separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms with a shared full bath are also located on the upper level. The entry/lower level has a potential 4th bedroom, office, or den. Don't miss out on this opportunity to join the sought after community of Lansdowne. With everything you could imagine in walking distance of your own home including Harris Teeter, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, CVS Pharmacy, and many other stores and restaurants.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

26121 Purdum Road

All the permits (Building, electric, mechanic, plumbing and well drilling) have been finalized. Septic system was also updated; Do your research, this is like a new house and it is ready for you to move in tomorrow!new well, roof, siding/stucco walls. Rigid foam insulation on the interior of the blocks. R-21 for new 2x6 wall. ceiling is blown in R49. New kitchen; new appliances. New 200amp electric services and brand new all electric lights, switches, ceiling fan etc. new HVAC ducts, equipment in and out. new flooring, doors and windows. On and On.. Come see it yourself!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

85 White Post Rd

Brand new house on a half acre open lot with no HOA. This meticulously designed home is light filled and has a very open feel. From the over sized mudroom to it's massive walk in master closet and en-suite the home was designed to allow for a comfortable life. If you're looking for a spacious bright design and low maintenance living this home is for you! There is a large deck on the back allowing for entertaining your friends and family and the back yard could be great for kids. Houses this special don't come along often but when they do they don't stay on the market long.
WHITE POST, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

758 Golden Spring Drive

New open design townhouses by Cold Spring Builders feature 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 baths, many upgrades, and room to expand in the unfinished walk-out to grade basement w/10'x12' concrete patio. Upgrades include luxury vinyl tile floors, craftsman kitchen w/center island, 9' ceilings, oversized 1 car garage, 12'x10' covered deck w/hilltop views! Separate laundry room located on 2nd floor w/3 bdrm & 2 full baths. Primary bdrm offers full bath and walk-in closet. Low maintenance living w/quality construction & design! Expected completion April 2022.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3715 Monacco Court

Beautifully renovated townhome with many great features. Brand new carpet entire house. Entire house painted. Extensive electrical work in kitchen. New kichen countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace never used sold "AS IS". New floor upstairs bathroom. NEW LARGE TREX DECK OVERLOOKS PARK LIKE SETTING WITH TENNIS COURTS. DECK HAS A 25 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7149 Azalea Drive

Move in May! Basement home! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) are included with the purchase of the home.Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Clubhouse in Ladysmith Village. The Sidney floorplan is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over the 7+-+G+G bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. *photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Sydenstricker Road

Ready for you! Sought after Orange Hunt Estates. Freshly painted through out, new flooring, new roof, new siding. This home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen, with a formal dining room on the main level and a large Living Room with a fireplace. Upstairs you will Find the Primary Bedroom with a walk in closet and a Full Bathroom. The other bathroom on this level will service the other 3 generous size bedrooms. The lower Level features a nice size Family Room Room and a huge Storage, Work Room and Laundry area. Ready for you personal touches. This property is well priced for you to make your own with your personal touches. This property will not last! Don't miss out on seeing this property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1704 Mount Washington Court , L

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING 1/15 Rarely available top-floor Mt Washington condo with dramatic vaulted ceilings, sunny skylights, balcony with view of the woods and a spiral staircase leading to a cozy loft for bonus space. Bright and airy living room/dining room combo space with updated luxury vinyl plank flooring and wood burning fireplace makes the perfect flexible living space. Both bathrooms were completely renovated in 2019 including the en-suite primary bath. Primary closet has custom built-ins to maximize storage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout. Washer/Dryer included. Condo has a secure entrance and includes a parking space in a secure underground garage. The elevator takes you downstairs to either the ground level or the garage. Additional storage unit included. Easy walk to Jones Falls walking and bike trails, Whole Foods and all the restaurants and retail that Mt. Washington has to offer! Convenient to I83, 695 & Light Rail, yet tucked away and surrounded by trees and quiet.
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6638 Expedition Place

Move-in early March. Basement home!! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) and blinds are included with the purchase of the home.The Paige In Amenity Rich Ladysmith with pool, clubhouse. The main level includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45033 Fellowship Square

MOVE IN READY! Don't miss out on this one. This beautiful Princeton Model Townhome features 2 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, an updated eat in kitchen, with granite countertops, backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Crown Molding, Recessed lights, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The Owner's suite features multiple closets and private tiled separate shower bath. The 2nd bedroom features private tiled bath with tub shower and walk in closet. Enjoy easy access to the trex deck off the kitchen/dining room. Follow the circular staircase, to the fenced rear yard. The lower level family room has walkout access, to the patio and a wonderful hot tub! The hot tub conveys as is, with no know defects. Lower level Family Room also features a full bath and access to the garage and Laundry Area. Front load garage with lower level access. Amazing location within GWU Center, directly across all the conveniences and amenities of One Loudoun, including Trader Joe's, restaurants, and movie theaters. Easy commuting access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Routes 28 & 7, and the Dulles Toll Rd. Easy drive to Leesburg and points west to enjoy breweries, wineries, and small-town Loudoun. PLEASE NOTE: Professional Photos Coming Soon.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3614 Lions Field Road

Beautifully updated single family home minutes from the Main Gate at Quantico and I-95. Fresh paint, new flooring and appliances throughout. Potential for bedroom in basement (NTC) with full bath and private access. Roof and windows are 4 years old, Heat Pump is 3 years old. Huge front and rear yard and long driveway! 2 year home warranty included.
QUANTICO, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8714 Duvall Street

Offer deadline Sunday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m. seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to the deadline.Spacious main level living on gorgeous treed lot in sought after Mantua community. Meticulously maintained brick rambler with lustrous wood floors throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast area. Large family room with chair rail accents and stately black brick fireplace. Walk out to the lovely deck that steps down to the flat rear yard with mature trees and shed for storage. Enjoy a main level primary bedroom and full bath , 2 more generous bedrooms and an another updated full bath round out this level. But wait, there's more! Enjoy the fully finished lower level Rec room with cozy brick fireplace and full-sized windows for tons of natural light. Enjoy a storage/ laundry area perfect for a workbench and another bedroom and full bath perfect for guests! Enjoy plenty of parking on the long driveway and attached carport. Enjoy all of the wonderful shopping, dining, and community amenities, parks & trails with easy access to major commuter routes and metro.
MANTUA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

241 Magenta Ln

Beautiful rancher with 3 bed and 2 baths with an open floor plan. This house sits on a 2-acre lot with a fully fenced in backyard and a 16x16 pressure treated covered deck. This house comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances, double oven, farmhouse sink and granite countertops. Recessed lighting throughout, enclosed laundry room and an attached two car garage with an extended driveway to accommodate up to 6 cars and recently sealed in 2021. The basement is partially finished with a bonus room that has a walk-in closet.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3351 N Dickerson Street

*** OPEN HOUSE 1/16 from 1-4pm*** Stunning home with thoughtful expansion with superior materials, both out the back and to the side, on over a 1/3 acre lot with 2 tier backyard awaits its new owner! The main level features the center of your new home... a stunning gourmet kitchen with large calacatta marble topped island and Monogram, Viking, Thermador appliances and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with gas fireplace and continues onto the elevated porch for al fresco dining & relaxation. While heading through the breakfast area of the kitchen with table space, wet bar, and coffee bar leads to French doors out to the backyard with firepit, treehouse, and playset. We would be remiss if we didn't also mention the spacious bedroom on the main level just off the kitchen and private office off the main entry. The upper level features a huge master suite with private balcony perfect for sunsets and winding down for the night, not to mention the spacious master bathroom with shower and soaking tub; along with 3 additional bedrooms and renovated hall bathroom, as well as dual entry laundry room. The lower level contains a huge entry/mudroom just off the garage the leads to storage/mechanical space, as well as a finished lower level suite with legal bedroom, full bath, and second laundry space that is perfect as an in-law suite, au pair lodgings, or perfect Airbnb suite with covered patio and private entrance.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3644 Winfield Lane NW

Highly sought after 3-level townhouse ideally situated in the Cloisters with views of Georgetown Visitation fields. Seldom on the market, this 3BR/3.5BA home features beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths throughout, private rear Patio/Garden, 1-Car Garage & Driveway, and so much more! Main Level features an open floor plan including Foyer with Powder Room and Coat Closet, spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Wine Refrigerator and Bar Seating, Dining Room, and gracious Living Room flooded with natural light from windows overlooking Visitation. Second Level includes spacious Primary Suite with 2 two-door Closets and spa-like en-suite Full Bath w/ marble shower, soaking tub, and water closet. Light-filled Bedroom #2 enjoys spacious Closet, and updated en-suite Full Bath. Lower Level Bedroom #3 features fireplace, Full Bath, and access to rear Patio/Garden. Complete with spacious Laundry Room, 1-Car Parking Garage, and ample storage throughout, this is a rare opportunity! OPEN SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3PM.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 Brendan Avenue

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! Welcome to 2825 Brendan Avenue in the conveniently located neighborhood of Belair Edison! This brick, colonial-style townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 2,000 total square feet. The main level offers recessed lighting and brand-new laminate flooring, paint, and trim throughout. The eat-in kitchen has been fully re-done with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous, granite countertops. Charming stain glass windows above the front and back doors complete the main level. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new carpeting, fresh paint, and a ceiling fan in each room. A large, recreation room can be found in the lower level with new carpeting, a 2nd full bathroom, a bar, and access to the rear exterior of the property. Continuing outside to the rear yard, there is a 2-car, detached garage that can also be used for storage! This one won't last long; schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2694 Dulany Street

Fully renovated, Brand New roof, New plumbing, well maintained, move-in ready townhouse! Tenant Occupied with rental license in place until 2023. This seller has package deals available, Pleas contact the LA for details!!!Call to make an appointment today!. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
MLS

