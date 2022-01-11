9714 Summer Park Court S

*** OPEN HOUSE 1/16 from 1-4pm*** Stunning home with thoughtful expansion with superior materials, both out the back and to the side, on over a 1/3 acre lot with 2 tier backyard awaits its new owner! The main level features the center of your new home... a stunning gourmet kitchen with large calacatta marble topped island and Monogram, Viking, Thermador appliances and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with gas fireplace and continues onto the elevated porch for al fresco dining & relaxation. While heading through the breakfast area of the kitchen with table space, wet bar, and coffee bar leads to French doors out to the backyard with firepit, treehouse, and playset. We would be remiss if we didn't also mention the spacious bedroom on the main level just off the kitchen and private office off the main entry. The upper level features a huge master suite with private balcony perfect for sunsets and winding down for the night, not to mention the spacious master bathroom with shower and soaking tub; along with 3 additional bedrooms and renovated hall bathroom, as well as dual entry laundry room. The lower level contains a huge entry/mudroom just off the garage the leads to storage/mechanical space, as well as a finished lower level suite with legal bedroom, full bath, and second laundry space that is perfect as an in-law suite, au pair lodgings, or perfect Airbnb suite with covered patio and private entrance.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO