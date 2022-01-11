ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

US delivery apps have a new high-end ‘wellness’ product: Covid tests

By Carly Olson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPskZ_0dimrM7P00

High-end delivery services are entering the Covid test market as demand for testing continues to soar in the US, with some pivoting to offer Covid tests alongside “wellness” products such as face creams or Botox injections.

Related: Staff shortages, fear and confusion: Los Angeles schools grapple with Covid chaos

FastAF – a delivery startup serving San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York – is one such startup, with a business model offering “premium essentials” like CBD sparkling water, high-end skincare and AirPods delivered to your door within two hours or less. The company, recently valued $200m, began selling at-home Covid tests about two weeks ago, according to the company. Under a “Covid-19 Home Tests & Essentials” page, the app lists an assortment of products: three different types of rapid tests, cold-pressed juice shots, masks, and several types of premium hand sanitizers (some costing up to $35.99 a bottle).

Two brands of Covid tests sold on FastAF, including Abbott’s BinaxNOW, have a sticker price of $39.99 – 67% higher than the typical retail price of $24. Still, in San Francisco, they sold out last week.

Luxury wellness delivery services have also entered the Covid testing market. Drip Hydration – a company that delivers $299 IV treatments for issues like hangovers and food poisoning directly to your home in over 50 cities – is now offering at-home Covid testing .

The company’s at-home Covid tests – which are nurse-administered – cost between $249 and $449. The company also offers Covid treatments such as a round of monoclonal antibody IV therapy ($999-$1,999) and IV bags of Super Immune Boost ($399), a blend of vitamin C, antioxidants and zinc.

“Well worth the cost to determine if I could end precautionary self-isolation and rejoin my family as soon as possible, especially given long wait periods for standard PCR tests in the Bay Area (it would have taken 5+ days to test and get results elsewhere),” wrote one Yelp reviewer from San Francisco. “Thank you Drip Hydration!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ3eA_0dimrM7P00
Rapid tests, like these seen in a screen shot from the FastAF app, are being sold through wellness delivery services. Photograph: Screen shot

Velour Medical – which provides in-home Botox, fillers and chemical peels – uses a similar model. The New York City-based company bills itself as providing “luxury cosmetic services and medical treatments”, and trained professionals administer either cosmetic facial fillers or nasal swabs to clients.

One review on the site applauds the range of services: “I have used velour medical for concierge covid testing MANY times as well as for some (a lot) of Botox.”

Amid a nationwide shortage of Covid-19 tests, the US government has tried to take various steps to keep rapid tests accessible. In a deal that expired last week, the Biden administration had two grocery giants commit to selling test kits “at cost” for $14 . On Monday, the administration announced that, starting on Saturday, private insurers must cover the cost of eight at-home tests a month through in-network providers. And Americans are awaiting the distribution of 500m free at-home tests, though that process may take months to conclude. Meanwhile, US lawmakers from New York to California have warned against price-gouging for at-home tests.

While premium test delivery services may not violate price gouging laws, they have raised questions about who can access testing at a time when US daily Covid cases are hitting record highs.

“When there’s a profit to be made, you can count on American companies to step in,” Dr Bob Wachter, chief of medicine and an expert on Covid at the University of California, San Francisco, said in an email.

Wachter anticipates that testing will become more accessible later this month as cases peak. “This seems like a brief potential windfall – I ordered tests on Amazon ($18/set) and they came in three days,” he added. “It seems like the federal intervention is likely to kick in soon as well. So I suspect this is a short-lived profiteering phenomenon, which will probably go away in a few weeks.”

A spokesperson for Fast AF said the company marks up some of its products, which can be standard for middleman companies, but not all of them. “The value that FastAF shoppers receive comes from access to their preferred products and the convenience of rapid delivery, always in two hours or less,” said a FastAF spokesperson.

“We try to price our service at a level which takes into account the cost of the supplies, the nursing, the dispatch, the clinical oversight, and at a level which allows us to retain good talent and pay our staff appropriately,” said Dr Abe Malkin, founder and CEO of Drip Hydration.

Velour Medical did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.


Comments / 1

Related
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Where to Buy N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Apps#Price Gouging#Smart Phone#Botox#Airpods#Fastaf#Abbott#Drip Hydration#Super Immune Boost
The Atlantic

Stop Wasting COVID Tests, People

Move over mimosas, because America has a fresh New Year’s tradition: struggling to get tested for COVID before returning to school or work. The line for brunch was replaced, last weekend, with line after line after line of weary citizens waiting to receive their viral clearance. Testing backlogs are only going to get worse from here, as case numbers continue their ascent. But amid the complaints about a lack of rapid-testing kits and long delays for lab results, I’m reminded of the adage “You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.” Yes, the system failed us: Inadequate public investment in the nation’s testing infrastructure has worsened the congestion. But we can help ease it too—and clear the way for those who have the greatest need for their results—by staying off the road whenever possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock now if you hurry

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

US meat production slows as Covid cases surge

Meatpacking, an early epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, is the latest sector to be disrupted by a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has also left airlines, hospitals and schools scrambling for staff, reported Reuters. Cargill Inc, a top US beef producer, operated a few...
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

Defense Department signs deal to kickstart delivery of 500M free COVID tests

The Biden administration has finalized a contract with a test manufacturer to begin to provide Americans with 500 million free COVID-19 tests, Fox News has confirmed. The Department of Defense, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded the $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, located in Newport News, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy