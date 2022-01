Set in stone! When Christina Ricci gave birth to a baby girl in December 2021, her husband, Mark Hampton, chose the infant’s full name. “We were gonna call her Cleo and then right before they were preparing me for the C-section, they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, [and] my husband was like, ‘We’ve got to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo,’” the Yellowjackets star, 41, recalled during a Thursday, January 13, Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I was sort of like, ‘Whatever, we can talk about this later.’ Then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram.”

