ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

134BG Ogunquit Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy Summer in your new home!! New Town Homes to be Built at Martinsburg Lakes by Ryan Homes. NO City Taxes!! Own a new Ryan home for less than rent! Our townhomes offer...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2414 Somerset Drive

Brick Front Colonial with 3 Finished Levels in south Wales Community. Located on a 1+ acre Lot Backing to Woods, Features include Hardwood 2 Story Foyer, Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters, Island and Large Pantry, Open to Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace. Upper Level includes 4 Bedrooms with Spacious Owner's Suite with 2 Walk-in Closets, Partially Finished Walk-Out Basement with New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, and 2nd Gas Fireplace. Large Deck Overlooking 1.29 Acre Lot with Huge Shed and Playset New Roof 2021, Tankless Water Heater 2020, New Dryer and Updated Lighting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

419 Happy Creek Road

It's a corner lot with mountain views and some very unique features. It is a true mix of old charm with real wood floors and solid wood doors, and new updates in the kitchen and baths. The SOLARIUM is truly a joy. Lots of light, where you can plant an year long garden of herbs and vegetables and relax with a good book. Above the solarium is a Deck off the main bedroom, with outside stairs to the yard. Sit, have a beverage, watch the sun rise or set and destress. Want to brew beer or make your own wine, maybe grow mushrooms? There is a room for all that in the basement next to the garage. It's close to down town, to shopping to trails and mountains and caves.There is more... the roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen and baths are all less than 5 years old. There is a 4th bedroom in the basement which has egress to the garage. The fireplaces are "as-is", never used by the current owners. This house is just too good to last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1661 Sabrina Lane

1661 Sabrina Ln is a MOUNTAIN SANCTUARY! During a time where people want space themselves to adventure or play around, while also not feeling too cramped when indoors, this house makes the perfect setting! You'll find over 30 acres of wood and mountain to hunt, hike, etc, with enough yard for all the other entertaining you could want as well. The sellers have invested well into upgrades over the last two years -- all flooring in the home has been replaced (save for upstairs bathrooms), a brand new Trex deck, most recently completed, spanning the entire rear of the home, with great view, the entire home repainted, new fixtures, and so much more. The attached 3 bay garage features all new doors with openers. The full, MASSIVE, basement is partially finished due to lighting, electrical, and walls put up around the perimeter, leaving it open with great potential for your own vision! The neighborhood gets plowed, so commuting remains easy; only 20 minutes from I-81/Inwood! Don't miss your chance to own 30+ acres, and a huge home to make your homestead!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3746 Silver Park Court

Great townhouse in great condition located in a well developed, quite Suitland neighborhood. Close to everything, including, shopping, schools and minutes from Branch Ave, 495, Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland Parkway and Washington, D.C. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths, a new refrigerator, hot water heater, ac compressor, and comes with a 1 year Home Warranty for the buyer. A fully finished basement with a walkout sliding glass door that leads to the privacy of a fenced back yard. This well maintained townhouse is sold "AS IS" and will not last long. It also comes with the convenience of 2 reserved parking spaces right in front of the unit. A Must See!
SUITLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Housing List#Bedrooms
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7149 Azalea Drive

Move in May! Basement home! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) are included with the purchase of the home.Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Clubhouse in Ladysmith Village. The Sidney floorplan is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over the 7+-+G+G bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. *photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6902 Sydenstricker Road

Ready for you! Sought after Orange Hunt Estates. Freshly painted through out, new flooring, new roof, new siding. This home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen, with a formal dining room on the main level and a large Living Room with a fireplace. Upstairs you will Find the Primary Bedroom with a walk in closet and a Full Bathroom. The other bathroom on this level will service the other 3 generous size bedrooms. The lower Level features a nice size Family Room Room and a huge Storage, Work Room and Laundry area. Ready for you personal touches. This property is well priced for you to make your own with your personal touches. This property will not last! Don't miss out on seeing this property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

402 Macintosh Circle

Come see this beautiful townhome with a 2 level bumpout. 3 Beds with a possible 4th in the lower level, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen with a island that leads to a deck overlooking a fenced in yard. Sunroom located off the kitchen. Primary bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Full bathroom upstairs w/double vanity and a soaking tub. Lower level w/ family room and a 4th bedroom/office w/gas fireplace. Walk-out level basement w/patio. Home being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8737 Silent Court

Timberleigh at Piney Orchard treasure--amenities include 3 outdoor pools and 1 indoor lap pool, tennis courts, nature trails, and gym. Extra parking nearby when needed, and this unit backs to a treed common area. Park in the garage and be welcomed home to a lovely tiled foyer with family room, which walks out to a stone patio. Don't miss the powder room on this level. Head upstairs to the huge living area and gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island with space for stools, and dining area. There's lots of storage and natural light in this kitchen! Escape upstairs to your oasis with cathedral ceilings and huge tub for relaxation, separate shower, and double vanities. Best of all, your laundry is on the bedroom level!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45033 Fellowship Square

MOVE IN READY! Don't miss out on this one. This beautiful Princeton Model Townhome features 2 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths, an updated eat in kitchen, with granite countertops, backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, Crown Molding, Recessed lights, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The Owner's suite features multiple closets and private tiled separate shower bath. The 2nd bedroom features private tiled bath with tub shower and walk in closet. Enjoy easy access to the trex deck off the kitchen/dining room. Follow the circular staircase, to the fenced rear yard. The lower level family room has walkout access, to the patio and a wonderful hot tub! The hot tub conveys as is, with no know defects. Lower level Family Room also features a full bath and access to the garage and Laundry Area. Front load garage with lower level access. Amazing location within GWU Center, directly across all the conveniences and amenities of One Loudoun, including Trader Joe's, restaurants, and movie theaters. Easy commuting access to Loudoun County Pkwy, Routes 28 & 7, and the Dulles Toll Rd. Easy drive to Leesburg and points west to enjoy breweries, wineries, and small-town Loudoun. PLEASE NOTE: Professional Photos Coming Soon.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 W Main Street

This beautiful large home is located in a charming historic town of Westminster and is within walking distance from McDaniel College. This is an investor's dream home with MANY possibilities!! Fully remodeled bathroom on main level. All brand NEW windows, gutters, soffits, NEW hot water heater, NEW 3 car garage/storage shed. Currently the 3 garages are rented out at $120/month each, so the new owner can continue to get income from these rental units or take full possession of them. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! Half of this house is finished and the other half is unfinished and ready for someone to make it your own. The bedroom count includes unfinished bedroom space, with potentially 5 bathrooms. This home has so MANY POSSIBILITIES with both residential and commercial uses. Some Possibilities could be making this home a 2 unit, an Air Bnb, Bed and Breakfast, single family home, office, college dorms, endless possibilities. (verify use with zoning office)Willing to do Seller Financing! Don't miss out on this amazing home with so much potential! Schedule your showing today!!
WESTMINSTER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8714 Duvall Street

Offer deadline Sunday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m. seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to the deadline.Spacious main level living on gorgeous treed lot in sought after Mantua community. Meticulously maintained brick rambler with lustrous wood floors throughout. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast area. Large family room with chair rail accents and stately black brick fireplace. Walk out to the lovely deck that steps down to the flat rear yard with mature trees and shed for storage. Enjoy a main level primary bedroom and full bath , 2 more generous bedrooms and an another updated full bath round out this level. But wait, there's more! Enjoy the fully finished lower level Rec room with cozy brick fireplace and full-sized windows for tons of natural light. Enjoy a storage/ laundry area perfect for a workbench and another bedroom and full bath perfect for guests! Enjoy plenty of parking on the long driveway and attached carport. Enjoy all of the wonderful shopping, dining, and community amenities, parks & trails with easy access to major commuter routes and metro.
MANTUA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3644 Winfield Lane NW

Highly sought after 3-level townhouse ideally situated in the Cloisters with views of Georgetown Visitation fields. Seldom on the market, this 3BR/3.5BA home features beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths throughout, private rear Patio/Garden, 1-Car Garage & Driveway, and so much more! Main Level features an open floor plan including Foyer with Powder Room and Coat Closet, spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Wine Refrigerator and Bar Seating, Dining Room, and gracious Living Room flooded with natural light from windows overlooking Visitation. Second Level includes spacious Primary Suite with 2 two-door Closets and spa-like en-suite Full Bath w/ marble shower, soaking tub, and water closet. Light-filled Bedroom #2 enjoys spacious Closet, and updated en-suite Full Bath. Lower Level Bedroom #3 features fireplace, Full Bath, and access to rear Patio/Garden. Complete with spacious Laundry Room, 1-Car Parking Garage, and ample storage throughout, this is a rare opportunity! OPEN SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1-3PM.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

241 Magenta Ln

Beautiful rancher with 3 bed and 2 baths with an open floor plan. This house sits on a 2-acre lot with a fully fenced in backyard and a 16x16 pressure treated covered deck. This house comes with upgraded stainless steel appliances, double oven, farmhouse sink and granite countertops. Recessed lighting throughout, enclosed laundry room and an attached two car garage with an extended driveway to accommodate up to 6 cars and recently sealed in 2021. The basement is partially finished with a bonus room that has a walk-in closet.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8274 Winchester Avenue

Amazing opportunity for investors or house hacker primary occupants! This duplex is in a fantastic, convenient location right across from Musselman High School in Inwood. One side is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath that just had a lovely makeover. Inside the front door is a spacious living room with brick fireplace that opens up to a clean and crisp kitchen and dining area. The dining room features a sliding door that opens to the rear porch and deck. The main bedroom has an en-suite bath, and two auxiliary bedrooms and second full bath are accessed from the hallway. In addition, this unit has a very large bonus room that can be used as a second family room, game room, large home office, or whatever your heart desires. Laundry hookups are on-site. Inside the second unit is a large living area with a half bath (currently being used as a bedroom by tenant). Down the short hallway, the unit opens up to a second spacious living area with a brick fireplace and attached eat-in kitchen. There is an ample-sized main bedroom with full bath, and a laundry area completes the unit. The lot on this property is large and stretches back to mature trees. There is plenty of back yard space for family activities, pooches, hobbyists, or gardening. This duplex cashflows easily. The small unit is currently rented at $900/mo, and the large unit was last rented at $1250/mo. Live in one side and rent the other to help cover your mortgage, or add this one to your portfolio! Agent is part owner.
WINCHESTER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

276 Lafayette Drive

This is the home you've been looking for! This is one of the rare 3-level townhomes which has a fully-finished walk-out basement, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a deck, and lovely views that back to woods. Make breakfast in your updated kitchen and have coffee on the porch! Located just inside the Town limits, you're just a short walk to Rockwater Park which boasts trails, a pavilion, splash pad, a climbing boulder, and ninja course. Need some groceries? You're within walking distance of the Weis Shopping Center. This home has all the benefits of convenient Town living and all the comforts of a peaceful home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2825 Brendan Avenue

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! Welcome to 2825 Brendan Avenue in the conveniently located neighborhood of Belair Edison! This brick, colonial-style townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 2,000 total square feet. The main level offers recessed lighting and brand-new laminate flooring, paint, and trim throughout. The eat-in kitchen has been fully re-done with new shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous, granite countertops. Charming stain glass windows above the front and back doors complete the main level. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and have new carpeting, fresh paint, and a ceiling fan in each room. A large, recreation room can be found in the lower level with new carpeting, a 2nd full bathroom, a bar, and access to the rear exterior of the property. Continuing outside to the rear yard, there is a 2-car, detached garage that can also be used for storage! This one won't last long; schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15395 Gatehouse Terrace

Bright and open 3 level 2 bedroom townhouse with 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and table space! The kitchen also offers expansive windows for plenty of natural light as well as access to the deck. The finished lower level offers additional space to spread out, a full bath, a laundry room, plenty of storage space, and a level walk-out to the rear yard with a patio. BONUS: Ring Doorbell! New Windows and Sliding Glass Doors installed in 2020! Heat pump and air handler replaced in 2015. Close to many shops, services , and restaurants! Great for commuters with easy access to I-95 & Rte 1. Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1625 Eckington Place NE , #310

Brand New Construction. Welcome to 1625 Eckington Pl NE, a new, amenity-rich, pet friendly condominium community in vibrant Eckington. 1625 Eckington is a 12-story, solid steel and concrete constructed building featuring 179 residences with Studios, 1BRs, 2BRs & Penthouses. Homes boast clean, modern lines; expansive windows with Mecho Shades; sleek finishes including panelized Bosch appliances that match the custom Porcelanosa millwork; wide-plank flooring throughout. Many homes have spacious and luminous floor plans with outdoor spaces and views of the Monument, Capitol, National Cathedral and the Basilica. Amenities include: Daily Concierge; On-Site Building Manager; Penthouse Lounge with Kitchen and Fireplace; Rooftop Fitness Center; Rooftop Pool and Sun Deck; Grilling Stations with bar and prep areas; Lounge and Seating niches overlooking compelling city views; Lobby Level Conference Room with Fireplace. Secure, underground garage parking is available for purchase ($45K). Please note, however, that not all units are eligible for a parking purchase. Union Kitchen, a gourmet grocer, and Brooklyn Boulders, a NY-based rock climbing gym and fitness outlet, are the anchor retailers for the condominium community. 1625 Eckington is a short walk to NoMa Metro. Unit 310 is a spacious north facing 1BR/1BA . Photos are of a similar floor plan, a model unit on a higher floor. Delivering now! Tours are available by Appointment.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11244 Chestnut Grove Square , #155

PERFECT CONDO IN EVERY WAY! Amazing location; outstanding price; beautifully updated! Large 2-Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a living area, separate dining area, separate office or eat-in kitchen area, balcony, storage space, and assigned parking space plus plenty of guest parking! Did I mention ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED??!! Central air, heat, electricity, and water, plus trash all included! This fantastic condo association has a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, charcoal grills, and picnic tables PLUS you're also a member of the Reston association, so you get access to all the pools, courts, and jog-walk paths and more throughout the town! The location can't be beat. Walk to the bus stop or the Silver Line Metro or a short distance to the fabulous Reston Town Center. New air handler, sliding glass door, and washer/dryer PLUS renovated bathrooms - over $20k in improvements!
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1058 W Fayette Street

BEYOND SPECTACULAR RENOVATION WITH 4 FINISHED LEVELS AND 2 CAR PARKING! Open floor plan featuring a spacious living room with coffered ceiling, fireplace, and dining area, gourmet island kitchen with Quartz counters, ss appliances, and a walk-in pantry, main level half bath, 2nd level with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and desirable bedroom level laundry, expansive 3rd level Primary suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a spa bath with double sinks & a whirlpool tub, a fully finished basement with a media room, 5th bedroom, a 3rd full bath and an abundance of storage space, and 2 car off street parking! Property is eligible for 10k Vacants to Value grant! Conveniently located close to downtown Baltimore, UMMC, stadiums, and major roadways! Same builder has other units available for pre-sale - call Listing Agent for details.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy