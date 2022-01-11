7957 Hidden Bridge Drive

Move-in early March. Basement home!! Upgraded laminate plank flooring throughout first level. All appliances(washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc.) and blinds are included with the purchase of the home.The Paige In Amenity Rich Ladysmith with pool, clubhouse. The main level includes a stunning kitchen with White Cabinets that opens over a kitchen island into the dining and great rooms. The second level features three large bedrooms, laundry room, and two full baths. This floorplan offers an in-ground basement that includes a finished recreational space, unfinished storage, and full rough-in for a future bathroom. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond. photos for viewing purposes only and not of actual home*
