ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland district court redistricting plan unveiled

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT0dN_0dimqmpy00

Westmoreland officials this week unveiled a redistricting plan for the county’s district court system that shifts boundaries of two areas but retains all 16 courts.

The plan comes more than a year after county court leaders enacted a plan to eliminate one court and shift boundary lines in several districts before last year’s election, during which five district judge seats appeared on the ballot. One incumbent and four newcomers were voted into office in November to serve as district court judges in Derry, South Greensburg and Hempfield, Penn and Unity townships.

“We have a statutory duty to realign every 10 years, and we made an effort prior to the election to ensure candidates don’t waste their money to run for a seat that could be eliminated,” Court Administrator Amy DeMatt said.

Court administrators in 2020 originally proposed the elimination of two district judge seats, one in Mt. Pleasant and another in Penn Township, as both a cost savings and as part of a larger redistricting designed to even caseloads across the county. Both courts earmarked for closing were manned by judges who announced their planned retirements before 2022.

The state’s Supreme Court agreed to shutter the Mt. Pleasant court but rejected the proposal to close the district office in Penn Township after objections were raised by community leaders who decried the plan. Rebecca Calisti Tyburski was elected in November and took office last week as the district judge in Penn Township to replace Judge Helen Kistler, who retired at year’s end.

The Penn Township court for the past several years handled the fewest cases in the county’s district court system. According to the county’s 2020 annual report of court functions, the Penn Township district court heard just 1,372 cases that year. Caseloads in the county’s busiest courts — East Huntingdon, Greensburg, Hempfield and South Greensburg — exceeded 3,600. Meanwhile, case totals in the Monessen, Derry and Ligonier courts were below 2,000 in 2020.

The redistricting plan announced Monday calls for Penn Borough and the Wegley voting district in Hempfield to shift from the Jeannette district court to Penn Township, along with North Irwin, Irwin and one voting precinct in North Huntingdon.

North Belle Vernon and the Lynnwood voting district of Rostraver is slated to move to the district court in Monessen.

“This plan was based on caseload and workload statistics. The plan provides equal access to the courts and somewhat equalizes the workload,” DeMatt said.

The full redistricting plan is posted on the county’s website. Court administrators will accept public comments on the proposal through Feb. 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa

Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa. Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia,...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Ligonier, PA
City
North Huntingdon, PA
City
Penn, PA
City
Derry, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
North Irwin, PA
Penn, PA
Government
City
Jeannette, PA
City
Monessen, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Rostraver Township, PA
City
North Belle Vernon, PA
City
East Huntingdon Township, PA
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Prince Harry in legal fight to pay for U.K. police protection

LONDON — Prince Harry is challenging a decision by the British government which does not allow him to pay for his police protection when he returns to the U.K. The royal wants to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. so they can “know his home country,” but it is too risky without proper police protection, his legal representative said in a statement emailed to NBC News on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to “restore trust in government and to restore power to the people” as he was sworn in to office Saturday in Richmond. “Today we stand together on behalf of...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Court System#Westmoreland#Unity#Mt Pleasant
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
686
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy