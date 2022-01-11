ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NC couple wins $400,000 lottery prize after buying $5 scratch-off

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tawanda Bynum of Nashville and Darren Warren of Rocky Mount tried their luck on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000, according to a release from NC Education Lottery.

They purchased their lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket at the Sheetz on East Evans Drive in Nashville. They won the first top prize in the game.

Two Charlotte residents each win at least $100K, claim lottery winnings in January

Bynum and Warren arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect their winnings. They split the prize to receive $200,000 a piece, and after required federal and state withholdings, each took home $142,021.

The $35,000,000 Blowout game launched this month with four $400,000 top prizes. Three $400,000 top prizes remain to be won.

