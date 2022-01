Free screenings for hypertension and diabetes will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1615 Poydras St. in the lobby of Fleur de Lis Health Care. The primary care clinic in the CBD will also be giving Pfizer vaccinations for COVID-19 for those 18 and older, said the owner, Dr. Courtney Washington. Those will be given in the clinic on the 12th floor and are also free of charge. Appointments for the vaccination are recommended, but not required. Call (504) 321-7404.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO