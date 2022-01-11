11936 Crisfield Lane

Amazing opportunity for investors or house hacker primary occupants! This duplex is in a fantastic, convenient location right across from Musselman High School in Inwood. One side is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath that just had a lovely makeover. Inside the front door is a spacious living room with brick fireplace that opens up to a clean and crisp kitchen and dining area. The dining room features a sliding door that opens to the rear porch and deck. The main bedroom has an en-suite bath, and two auxiliary bedrooms and second full bath are accessed from the hallway. In addition, this unit has a very large bonus room that can be used as a second family room, game room, large home office, or whatever your heart desires. Laundry hookups are on-site. Inside the second unit is a large living area with a half bath (currently being used as a bedroom by tenant). Down the short hallway, the unit opens up to a second spacious living area with a brick fireplace and attached eat-in kitchen. There is an ample-sized main bedroom with full bath, and a laundry area completes the unit. The lot on this property is large and stretches back to mature trees. There is plenty of back yard space for family activities, pooches, hobbyists, or gardening. This duplex cashflows easily. The small unit is currently rented at $900/mo, and the large unit was last rented at $1250/mo. Live in one side and rent the other to help cover your mortgage, or add this one to your portfolio! Agent is part owner.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO