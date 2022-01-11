Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title

Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now -- and perhaps indefinitely. The Serbian world number one had been the overwhelming favourite to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open, and in doing so become the first man to clinch 21 Grand Slam crowns. But his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and imminent deportation from Australia after losing his court fight Sunday has halted him in his tracks and thrown huge question marks over the rest of his season, and perhaps even beyond. His long-held number one spot could also come under threat.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO