BofA drops non-sufficient funds charge, cuts overdraft fees

By Daniel Taub and Katherine Doherty
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America Corp. said it will eliminate charges for non-sufficient funds in its customers' accounts and reduce overdraft fees, joining a growing number of U.S. lenders scaling back the costs. The non-sufficient funds fees will be eliminated starting next month, and overdraft fees will be reduced to $10...

AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
Elizabeth Warren
fox13news.com

Big banks changing, eliminating overdraft fees

Overdraft fees may soon be a thing of the past. Bank of America announced Tuesday they're doing away with non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees and reducing overdraft fees from $35 to $10.
KTEN.com

Top Checking Accounts With No Overdraft Fees in 2022

Watching your checking account balance dwindle to $0 isn’t a great feeling—and getting slapped with a fee because you’ve overdrawn your account is even worse. While you might think an overdraft fee is just par for the course when it comes to checking, there are plenty of accounts that don’t allow you to overdraft or provide a straightforward, fee-free method of overdraft protection. You just need to know where to look.
CharlotteObserver.com

BofA Will Reduce Overdraft Fees, Following Capital One’s Lead

Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report is following some of its other banking peers down a more customer friendly path, announcing Tuesday that it plans to eliminate check bouncing fees and reduce overdraft fees. Starting in February the bank will eliminate non-sufficient fund fees. In...
pymnts

More Banks Ditching Lucrative Overdraft Fees

Despite bringing in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, more banks in the U.S. are ditching or modifying overdraft fees in a move to better compete with zero-fee FinTechs, placate politicians and make customers happy, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Capital One...
SmartAsset

How a Fixed Deferred Annuity Works

Annuities are insurance policies that are popularly used by retirees for retirement income. While many investors purchase annuities with a lump sum of money, others contribute to their annuities over a longer period of time. A fixed deferred annuity accepts … Continue reading → The post How a Fixed Deferred Annuity Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
