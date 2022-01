Snoop Dogg is calling for peace in hip hop after the fatal stabbing of L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler this past Saturday (Dec. 19). Snoop Dogg, who was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival where the incident took place, seems to have had enough, sharing a long message to his 65.7 million followers on Instagram that the violence has got to stop.

HIP HOP ・ 26 DAYS AGO