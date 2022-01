An 81-year-old man was injured when he was thrown from the back of an ambulance after it crashed into a bridge, Edison police said. The man sustained serious injuries to his wrist during the Saturday night crash, police said. The ambulance crashed into the underside of a train bridge on Parsonage Road in Edison, which it was too short to fit under. The box of the ambulance was partially detached from the front of it, which caused the man to be ejected, police said.

EDISON, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO