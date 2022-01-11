Whiskey Brand Creates Booze-Free Stunt For 'Rye January' as Drinkers Cut Back on Alcohol

If you’re looking for a comforting beverage to warm you this winter, look no further than the Hot Toddy. This recipe puts a non-alcoholic spin on the classic drink using Seedlip’s Grove 42, a non-alcoholic spirit flavored with three types of Mediterranean orange, ginger, lemongrass, and lemon peel. The addition of a homemade apple and black pepper shrub teases out the citrus even more and amps up the ginger’s natural zest. Before serving, warm your glassware so that your toddy stays toasty for as long as possible (and keeps your hands warm, to boot).

