ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Whiskey Brand Creates Booze-Free Stunt For 'Rye January' as Drinkers Cut Back on Alcohol

By T.L. Stanley
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a distiller of high-proof rye whiskey that’s been methodically aged...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands Team Up to Create Alcoholic Fresca Cocktails

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands are teaming up to create spirits-based cocktails under the Fresca soda brand. Fresca Mixed Cocktails are slated to launch this year in the U.S. According to Coke, Fresca is surging in popularity recently, making it the fastest-growing soda trademark in the beverage giant's U.S. portfolio. Coca-Cola...
DRINKS
inlander.com

Cannabis-infused mocktails for a booze-free buzz

January is known to many as "dry January," a month of abstaining from alcohol after perhaps over-imbibing during the holiday season. Whether you're taking part in that or not, you don't need to go all month without enjoying a relaxing drink. And you don't need to break the dry January fast to catch a buzz from a beverage. Here are three nonalcoholic, cannabis-infused mocktails to sip when you want the buzz but not the booze.
DRINKS
feastmagazine.com

These booze-free cocktails will hit the spot long past Dry January

Whether you are looking to eliminate alcohol from your diet or just reduce your intake, Dry January is always a good time to start – but just because there's no booze in your drink, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be sipping something delicious. From cocktails fruity and refreshing to warm and rich, here are some NA recipes for you to enjoy any time of day.
DRINKS
Food52

Booze-Free Toddy With Apple Shrub

If you’re looking for a comforting beverage to warm you this winter, look no further than the Hot Toddy. This recipe puts a non-alcoholic spin on the classic drink using Seedlip’s Grove 42, a non-alcoholic spirit flavored with three types of Mediterranean orange, ginger, lemongrass, and lemon peel. The addition of a homemade apple and black pepper shrub teases out the citrus even more and amps up the ginger’s natural zest. Before serving, warm your glassware so that your toddy stays toasty for as long as possible (and keeps your hands warm, to boot).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Rye Whiskey#Booze#Food Drink#Beverages#Whistlepig#Adweek
TrendHunter.com

Functional Alcohol-Free Spirits

Bonbuz is an LA-based futurist beverage company that creates products to heighten the senses with the natural power of adaptogens, nootropics and amino acids. The brand's "alcohol-free alchemy spirit" is described as the first functional alcohol-free social spirit and it boasts mind-body benefits without the hangover. bonbuz OG delivers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
seattleite.com

The Pathfinder: Paving the Way for Alcohol-Free Spirits

One of the most interesting alcohol trends to come about recently is the growing popularity of non-alcoholic or low-alcohol by volume (ABV) drinks. The reality is that many people are embracing a new relationship with drinking. Some are mindfully reducing their intake, while others are periodically taking breaks from alcohol.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Breeze

4 tips to help you enjoy an alcohol-free Dry January

I think we can all agree that New Year’s resolutions are not very effective when it comes to long-term self-improvement. In fact, most New Year’s resolutions fizzle out in weeks. However, there is one health-promoting New Year’s plan that seems to be building momentum, promising interesting results.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGUN 9

Dry January: Kick off the new year by cutting out alcohol for a month

Athletic Brewing Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Join many in the Dry January journey by cutting out alcohol from your diet for an entire month. But, just because you aren't drinking alcohol doesn't mean the party has to stop! Co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing Company, John Walker talks about Dry January and the rise of non-alcoholic beer.
DRINKS
AdWeek

For Dry January, Heineken Debunks the Myth That Giving Up Booze Is No Fun

Dry January, the month-long challenge when some people choose to abstain from alcohol, has increased in popularity around the world since British charity Alcohol Change UK created the event in 2013. This year in the U.K., where the movement began, one in seven (15%) of all adults—or 7.9 million—are planning to participate in Dry January, a 22% rise from 2021.
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Booze-Free Bottle Shops Are Making Dry January Easier Than Ever

There’s an old brick building on the corner of Broome and Mott in Lower Manhattan that was once home to a large horse-drawn carriage company. Back in the 1800s, carriages constructed at the Brewster factory were considered the height of American luxury. Vanderbilts and Astors bought Brewster carriages. “Brewster green,” two centuries later, is still a thing.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Alcohol-Free Adaptogen Aperitifs

Pop superstar Katy Perry is the latest celeb to enter the wine and spirit market, launching her own line of alcohol-free aperitifs named De Soi. Perry took to Twitter to announce the launch of the new brand stating, "just in time for SOBERUARY! Excited to announce @drinkdesoi a line of sparkling nonalcoholic aperitifs I’ve created w/ my fellow new mama/ botany babe Morgan McLachlan."
DRINKS
bizneworleans.com

Local Booze-Free Beverage Maker Promotes ‘Sober January’

NEW ORLEANS – The makers of Mockly, a new New Orleans-born booze-free beverage, hope to find a following among locals who use the weeks between Christmas and Carnival to take a break from alcohol. Pre-mixed and canned flavors include the mint-spiked blueberry of Baron von Blue, the “peachy citrus effervescence” of Eye Opener, and the fruity rosemary-finished pomegranate of Love Bite.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Washington Post

‘Adaptogenic’ drinks advertise a booze-free good time. Read this before imbibing.

Hannah Connelly remembers the first time she drank a product from Kin Euphorics, a beverage company specializing in booze-free drinks advertised as alcohol replacements. The contents of the candy-colored cans are infused with “adaptogens,” a broad class of herbs, botanicals and mushrooms that have been associated with enticing effects — including relieving stress and improving mood — that are sometimes linked to the experience of drinking alcohol.
DRINKS
AdWeek

Beer & Spirits

1 in 5 Americans are say they're abstaining to some degree this month for a phenom Morning Consult dubs 'Damp January'. Pam Forbus, CMO for North America, explains the spirits maker's new direction. By T.L. Stanley. January 5, 2022. Corona Sunbrew 0.0% brings some sunshine in a bottle during the...
NFL
Westword

Where to Find Booze-Free Mocktails During Dry January

Dry January — the act of kicking off the new year going alcohol-free for the entire first month — has become more and more popular in recent years. Maybe it’s fueled by the common resolutions of improving health or saving money, or perhaps people just want to hit the refresh button after a month of holiday parties.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy