Kern County, CA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should be alert for sudden gusts of wind, especially on bridges, which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Use extra caution. Residents should secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts in excess of 35 mph, shifting to west during the afternoon. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 to 39 mph, or frequent gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Wind gusts along the Overseas Highway will be highest on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An intense cold front will move through the Florida Keys this afternoon, with strong south to southwest winds ahead of the front shifting to the west as the front passes.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile at times in many locations. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Glades; Hendry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hendry and Glades Counties through 1030 AM EST At 928 AM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Muse to near Southwest Florida Airport. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Buckhead Ridge, Montura, Palmdale, Felda, Port La Belle, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Devils Garden, Ortona, Muse, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth, Lake Hicpochee and Keri. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dixie County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 515 AM EST. * At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. These storms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southwest of Perry to 16 miles west of Steinhatchee to 21 miles west of Horseshoe Point, and moving northeast at 25 mph. * Locations impacted include Steinhatchee, Tennille, Fish Creek, Jug Island, Howell Place, Carbur, Jena, Adams Beach, Dekle Beach, Jonesboro, Jack Lee Island, Keaton Beach, Bird Island, Salem, Blue Springs and Cedar Island.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 800 AM EST. * At 731 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iona, or 11 miles south of Cape Coral, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Iona and Harlem Heights around 745 AM EST. Cypress Lake, San Carlos Park and Three Oaks around 750 AM EST. Villas, Pine Manor and McGregor around 755 AM EST. Fort Myers and Lochmoor Waterway Estates around 800 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Whiskey Creek, Punta Rassa, Page Park, Fort Myers Villas and Page Field Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
LEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chase, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marion, Chase and Harvey Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may cause slick roads and walkways.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Polk WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts around 5 to 8 inches at the highest elevations. Light ice accumulations are also possible in higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph with blowing snow expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
POLK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
#Dense Fog Advisory
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Collier A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLLIER COUNTY At 919 AM EST, a confirmed tornado was located over Belle Meade, or 8 miles north of Marco Island, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Belle Meade and Marco Island Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lower Keys in Monroe County through 1215 PM EST At 1108 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Saddlebunch Keys to 5 miles west of Key West to 15 miles south of Boca Grande Key. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Key West, Bahia Honda Channel Bridge, Big Coppitt Key, Boca Chica Channel Bridge, Niles Channel Bridge, Spanish Harbor Channel Bridge, Boca Chica, Marquesas Keys, Saddlebunch Keys and Sunset Key. This includes US 1 between mile markers 0 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Hamilton, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley; Hamilton; Loudon; McMinn; Meigs; NW Blount; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; West Polk Wintry Weather Possible Sunday For The Southern Tennessee Valley A potent storm system will move through the region tonight through Sunday night. This system will produce light snowfall across the southern Tennessee Valley on Sunday which could yield measurable snowfall less an inch total. Some of the locally higher elevation areas could see slightly higher snowfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, which is expected to remain isolated. This precipitation could present some minor travel impacts across the region on Sunday and Sunday night.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Tioga WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Tioga County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 45 mph Monday afternoon could product significant blowing and drifting snow with visibility near zero at times.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 23:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portage and Stark counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 9 PM Sunday evening and 6 AM Monday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour will be possible. Snow will be wet and heavy.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Medina, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Medina; Summit; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Medina, Summit and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 10 PM Sunday evening and 5 AM Monday morning.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 800 AM EST. * At 741 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Port, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Charlotte and southeastern Sarasota Counties, including the following locations... Warm Mineral Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 23:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile at times in many locations. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

