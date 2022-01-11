Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Collier A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLLIER COUNTY At 919 AM EST, a confirmed tornado was located over Belle Meade, or 8 miles north of Marco Island, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Belle Meade and Marco Island Airport. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO