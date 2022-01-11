Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dixie County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 515 AM EST. * At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. These storms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southwest of Perry to 16 miles west of Steinhatchee to 21 miles west of Horseshoe Point, and moving northeast at 25 mph. * Locations impacted include Steinhatchee, Tennille, Fish Creek, Jug Island, Howell Place, Carbur, Jena, Adams Beach, Dekle Beach, Jonesboro, Jack Lee Island, Keaton Beach, Bird Island, Salem, Blue Springs and Cedar Island.
