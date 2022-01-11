Red Hat / Fedora Anaconda Installer Shifting To A Web Based UI

OBS Studio is one of the most successful projects of free software. However, it carries an important But, and that is that for many years it has not offered symmetric support between the platforms it supports. As a result, the version for Linux has fewer features than the Windows version. Added to that is the fact that Ubuntu and Linux Mint are the only officially supported distributions, which will thankfully change shortly thanks to Flatpak.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO