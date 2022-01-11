Red Hat / Fedora Anaconda Installer Shifting To A Web Based UI

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, recently announced sweeping updates throughout its portfolio of application services. These updates deliver a more seamless and unified experience for application development, delivery, integration, and automation across hybrid cloud environments. The modularity of the Red Hat Application Services portfolio contributes to a unified environment for application development, delivery, integration, and automation. The combination of the Quarkus platform with the connectivity capabilities of Apache Camel, the intelligent decisioning of Kogito, API management with Red Hat 3scale API Management, and the power of Red Hat OpenShift enables Java developers to fully embrace cloud-and Kubernetes-native development.
