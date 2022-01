CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns took Baker Mayfield No. 1 in the 2018 NFL Draft and haven’t picked a quarterback since, a reasonable strategy while leaning into Mayfield and addressing other roster needs. In 2022, the Browns should strongly consider taking a potential future backup QB in the later rounds of the draft. But this scenario in The Mayfield Matrix has the Browns taking a quarterback higher, like in the second round with their pick at No. 45, as a potential viable alternative to Mayfield.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO